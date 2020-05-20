Why is the PSC such a dysfunctional mess?

For some time, I have expressed concern that under Chairman Johnson’s control, the PSC has become more a commission of politicians than a commission of commissioners, where political loyalties and grudges have taken center stage, and replaced a once thoughtful, unbiased deliberative process. Our public service culture has eroded into a culture of politics, where fresh ideas and independent thinking aren’t tolerated, and where questioning the policy-violating actions of the chairman gets you banished from their club.

Arguably, Johnson’s intimidation style of leadership has created the worst mess, and the lowest morale, in the history of the PSC. I have been the one commissioner willing to swim against the current, and speak openly about these problems. I get rewarded by being shunned and consistently voted down. Petty? Yes. Professional? No.

The commission’s courageous non-vote on censure is an embarrassing example. Here, facing allegations of truly reprehensible commissioner conduct, commissioners put on their blinders, and told every Montanan that we were unwilling to discipline their own members — especially if Koopman is sponsoring the effort.