Why paid leave matters for Montanans

The U.S. is unique among industrialized democracies in the way it treats working women. Unlike other industrialized nations, the United States fails to guarantee paid leave via a permanent or universal federal law. Our current system resembles a patchwork of policies developed by employers and state and local governments, or negotiated as a part of labor contracts.

In addition, COVID-19 continues to impact women in the workforce. Last month brought a breathtaking headline: women accounted for 100% of the jobs lost in December. At first glance, this appears to present a stunning collapse in women’s employment from the previous year — the December 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics job report showed that women held more jobs than men by a slim margin. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of Americans’ livelihoods, working women are disproportionately affected.

It doesn’t have to be this way.

Feb. 5 marks the 28th anniversary of the Family Medical and Leave Act (FMLA), our nation’s unpaid leave law. If the COVID-19 crisis has taught us anything it is the inadequacy of FMLA, which has left most Americans, and many Montanans, behind, forcing them to choose between their family and their job.