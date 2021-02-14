Why should Montanans care about the coup in Myanmar?

Thousands of miles away in Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of people are standing up for their newborn democracy. Following their November vote — an electoral sweep by Nobel Laureate Aung Sang Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy — members of the Myanmar military launched a coup, arresting Suu Kyi and over 100 of her party’s officials. Alleging election fraud, the military has assumed power while proclaiming a one-year state of emergency, insisting that their actions are critical to “preserve democracy,” though the nonpartisan Myanmar Election Commission and international observers have rejected these allegations. In the balance are Myanmar’s nascent democracy, borne out of years of oppression; its citizenry, which has flooded the streets in peaceful protest; and a fragile geopolitical dynamic in China’s backyard.

Despite attempts by coup leaders to shut down the flow of information, images of evening protests, where people have taken to the Myanmar village tradition of banging pots and pans, have ignited global attention.

This is not the first uprising: others in 1962, 1988 and 2007 saw people take to the streets only to be brutally crushed by the military. However, it is the first to be in part planned and live streamed on social media.