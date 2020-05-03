Why the time is right for Missoula restaurants to rejoin our community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Like many restaurant owners in Missoula County, our dining room has been shuttered during the past six weeks due to the COVID-19 epidemic. After careful deliberation, we have decided to reopen our dine-in services to the public. We made our decision based on data, widely accepted guidance and our ability to implement the requirements of the Missoula County Health Department. The Top Hat wanted to share why we believe it is responsible and safe to reopen our dine-in service.

In an area of social media and politicized news, it has been difficult to formulate an accurate understanding of the COVID-19 epidemic. As a restaurant owner, I wanted the most accurate information to understand when and how to responsibly and safely reopen our dine-in operations. In our research, it became clear that John Hopkins University is the leading non-partisan institution driving federal and state COVID-19 policy. In particular, JHU has published widely adopted, non-partisan reports outlining a phased approach in reopening state economies.