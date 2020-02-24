Why we shouldn’t 'run government like a business'

It would be great to say that something has changed in that regard, but let’s not kid ourselves. Donald Trump continues to “run government like a business” and one of the worst parts about it is the enormous national debt this guy, who calls himself “the king of debt,” is racking up. Remember, he’s gone bankrupt six times already, including his casinos in which, as everyone knows, the house always wins.

Those who naively thought impeachment might teach Trump something now get to watch him play “The Apprentice” with our federal agencies, firing people who were doing their jobs, hiring incompetent personal friends or campaign contributors to fill positions for which they are completely unqualified, and putting loyalty to him above service to the populace. They do have a word for when government “leaders” operate like this, but it’s not called “business,” it’s called dictatorship.

Or take Michael Bloomberg and his incredible debate failure in Nevada last week. Bloomberg has amassed over $65 billion, which means if he spent a million dollars a day, every day, it would take him 200 years to spend his fortune if he didn’t earn another penny in interest or profit from his investments. Yet, when asked about some of the simplest functions of government, he was like a deer in the headlights — and like the billionaire he is, he was indignant about being challenged.