A recent article discussed the proposed legislation by Senator Daines for wildfire protection. It focuses on the 2019 North Hills fire out of Helena that burned about 5,000 acres, and has extensive comments from the local fire chief about the fuels in the area. Daines then talks about his legislation "mandating" the US Forest Service to undertake three (3) 50,000 acre thinning projects in Montana alone.
As a Forester with more than 40 years experience in wildland fire, I have a few issues with the article and statements made in it. First, none of the land burned by the North Hills fire was on National Forest land managed by the USFS, yet Daines directs his statements to NF lands. And the 1-8 foot tall Ponderosa Pine saplings discussed as being a serious fuel problem have no commercial value at that size, so any thinning and fuel treatment of the resulting slash would cost hundreds of dollars per acre. At $500 per acre, one of Daines 50,000 acre projects would cost $25 million. And Daines thinks that these dollars can come out of the existing USFS budget.
The reporter states that 84% of wildfires are human-caused, and many start near roads. This maybe true nation-wide, the it's a different story on National Forest land in Montana: the record for 2014-2018 shows 58% of the fires were lightning-caused and 42% human-caused. Rather than regurgitate the self-serving statements she was given, the reporter should have done some simple fact checking.
More importantly, in my opinion, was the absence of comments by the fire chief about the responsibility of the individual homeowners in his district to adopt "fire wise" building and landscaping concepts, and become a "fire adapted community" ready for the inevitable wildfire. Saying that "we need to take our forests back from the environmental groups" may play well with locals in his fire district, but it ignores that bigger and more complex issues about wildfire in Montana. Fire has a long-standing role throughout Montana, and it's on us to figure how man fits into that scenario.