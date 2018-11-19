Throughout the continuing public arguments regarding U.S. Forest Service travel plans, backcountry management and in particular, Wilderness Study Areas, the critical component of water and its timing of flow downstream have been ignored. This is an oversight that Montana cannot afford.
Management of watersheds “for the purpose of securing favorable conditions of water flows” was a primary purpose of the establishment of the Forest Service within its 1897 Organic Act that the Supreme Court reaffirmed in U.S. v New Mexico in 1978. Burnt-out headwaters release water, along with sediment, far too early in the spring. These early runoffs do not benefit fish, irrigators or downstream cities like Missoula, St. Louis or New Orleans. Continued water flows in late summer and fall should be the goal.
Just last year, the Montana Climate Initiative, based in Montana State University and the University of Montana, warned of the need for Montana agriculture to anticipate shifting crops and schedules for seeding and harvest due to timing changes and unavailability of late-summer irrigation water. Likewise, Montana’s premiere recreational fishing industry experienced fishing closures due to elevated water temperatures that again, were caused by low late season water flows.
The Forest Service has the management responsibility for an overwhelming number of headwater drainages in Montana. The downstream need for dependable, season-long water flows is critically important to our state’s economy and quality of life. Wildfire ignitions in the backcountry are an act of God. Failures by the agency to adequate prepare for that risk with access and then rapid suppression is mismanagement.
In the past couple of wildfire seasons, the USDA Forest Service has pointed to “climate change” as a significant culprit for the wildfire severity that Montana was experiencing, yet, concurrently, fails to identify this dry weather cycle as a significant consideration for vegetative management, fuel reduction or access in their forest plans and project analyses. Somehow, nearly the entire consideration of late season water flow timing has escaped consideration, and it must stop now.
To protect these headwater drainage “hydrologic sponges” so as to have slower, full season water release, the drainages need active balanced wildfire management that is simply not happening successfully now. The fundamental key for fire management has historically always been a rapid attack with adequate resources, which is impossible in backcountry roadless and wilderness study areas. Allowing the backcountry to wholesale burn while focusing resources on its wildland-urban interface boundary to private residences constitutes “silviculture by wildfire,” which I categorically reject, as well as failing to consider the long-term cumulative effects of whole headwater drainages being burnt. Such a policy is simply overlooking the primary purpose of the Forest Service’s existence.
Water and healthy headwater forests need to be viewed holistically. It is the time to get beyond for the “either clearcuts or conservation” arguments of the past. Remember, this is Montana. We drink whiskey, we fight for water!