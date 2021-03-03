Wildlife bills would turn last best place into worst

Despite Montana's world-class hunting, prized public lands, treasured wildlife, and the importance of tourism, there is a well-orchestrated, unprecedented siege underway facilitated by the Montana legislature.

Instead of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, whose charge is ﬁsh and wildlife, taking months for public comment, reviews and decisions, the legislature is undermining their role and hastily casting their partisan votes against wildlife. With over 1,100 legislative bills, decisions are made easily. Votes party line. Votes are obviously cast even before hearings. Since agenda proponents are unnecessary, they rarely participate. Ignored is the overwhelming majority providing the science and dispelling the myth that the only good wolf is a dead wolf.

There are 14 trapping bills, many targeting wolves. The indiscriminate "accidental" trapped animals are insigniﬁcant. Among those reported non-targets trapped in Montana are eagles, wolverine, lynx, migratory birds, elk, deer and over 100 mountain lions; with 46% of them killed. Montana has no required trap check time interval. The two limited exceptions exceed the maximum 24-hour trap check recommendation to reduce injury and death. Therefore, the fate of those trapped and released is bleak.