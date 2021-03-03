Wildlife bills would turn last best place into worst

Despite Montana's world-class hunting, prized public lands, treasured wildlife, and the importance of tourism, there is a well-orchestrated, unprecedented siege underway facilitated by the Montana legislature.
Instead of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, whose charge is ﬁsh and wildlife, taking months for public comment, reviews and decisions, the legislature is undermining their role and hastily casting their partisan votes against wildlife. With over 1,100 legislative bills, decisions are made easily. Votes party line. Votes are obviously cast even before hearings. Since agenda proponents are unnecessary, they rarely participate. Ignored is the overwhelming majority providing the science and dispelling the myth that the only good wolf is a dead wolf.
There are 14 trapping bills, many targeting wolves. The indiscriminate "accidental" trapped animals are insigniﬁcant. Among those reported non-targets trapped in Montana are eagles, wolverine, lynx, migratory birds, elk, deer and over 100 mountain lions; with 46% of them killed. Montana has no required trap check time interval. The two limited exceptions exceed the maximum 24-hour trap check recommendation to reduce injury and death. Therefore, the fate of those trapped and released is bleak.
It is immaterial more wolves are killed annually in Montana. With a month to close, the record-breaking 296 wolves, trapped and hunted last season, was exceeded.
Rep. Paul Fielder's House Bill 225 awards the wolf trapping season another month, starting the ﬁrst Monday after Thanksgiving, and ending mid-March. This puts grizzlies at risk before and after hibernation and creates a public safety hazard. A Montana trapping instructor shared, "Grizzly bears are still roaming through his wolf trapping areas in mid-December but, that’s just one of those chances you take.”
Trappers, 1% of the populace, hold our public lands hostage for our safe use. The same bait for wolves attracts other carnivores, including dogs. Traps for wolves have 9-inch jaw-spreads, weigh 10 pounds, and takes someone weighing 200 pounds to open. Trap setbacks only apply to trails and roads designated with numbers or administrative signs. They do not apply to roads closed year-round to motorized vehicles, other than snowmobiles. Traps can be secreted, baited and set directly on these roads coveted for use with children and dogs.
Twelve other states banned or restricted snares. Montana allows snares year-round. Wolves are the exception, unless Rep. Fielder's HB 224, passes. Snares cost a couple of bucks, are inconspicuous, lightweight, and trappers' favorite. Alaska Fish and Game biologists estimate 1% of moose are caught and killed in wolf snares.
Rep. Tom France's House Bill 523 required snares have a relaxing device, and HB 524, be ﬂagged or marked to warn the public. Hundreds of dogs have been reported trapped in Montana, some died. At least 23 dogs were snared. In December, a beloved expensive bird hunting dog was killed.
Trappers retorted the responsibility lies with the dog owner. The bills were tabled.
Sen. Bob Brown's Senate Bill 267 sets us back 100 years with the return of bounties. An out-of-state organization is given control to pay $1,000 per wolf, the same cost for a trapped injured raptor to enter rehab.
Trappers do not pay the costs for the damages inﬂicted. The rest of us do. Instead, for a pittance to the state, trappers proﬁt trapping an estimated 50,000 wildlife in Montana annually. Wolf pelts sell for $300. For perspective, Montana has an estimated 2,500,000 cattle, 570,000 deer and 900 wolves. The last physical count were 600 wolves.
Wolves kill an average 57 cattle annually and pay with their lives. 37,000 cattle perished in Montana's 2018 winter. Elk, estimated at 136,000, are 45,000 over management objectives, with all regions at or above objectives. Among 100,000 elk hunters, elk are hunted for six months. Unlike hunters, wolves kill older, unproductive cow elk. As chronic wasting disease increases, with almost half of the new cases in 2019 in Region 1, ecologically, prey dictates predator numbers and predators keep prey strong and healthy.
For some, one wolf is one too many. Senator Brown’s SB 314 mandates the Wildlife Commission reduce wolves, but retain 15 breeding pairs to avoid re-listing. No other species is managed to the minimum. Contradicting hunting ethics, baiting, night hunting, killing advanced pregnant wolves and multiple wolves per tag are enabled.
Grizzlies, black bears, bison, Pittman Robertson Federal Aid and hunters are also on the chopping blocks.
Solidifying the maneuvers, Sen. Mike Lang's SB 306 requires at least four of seven wildlife commissioners are landowners involved in agriculture.
Connect the dots. The last best place is headed towards the worst.
KC York is president and founder of Trap Free Montana Public Lands (TFMPL), and writes from Hamilton.