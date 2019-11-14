My Oct. 15 column, "Leadership lacking for wolf protection," wasn’t the first time I’ve questioned Wildlife Service’s reasoning for destroying a pack of wolves and it probably won’t be my last. But Dean Peterson’s Oct. 25 column, "Lethal removal of wolf pack was reasonable," is a credit to the agricultural interests it represents.
Except for humans, wolves are arguably the most controversial animal on the landscape, but Peterson shows that it’s possible to respectfully disagree. Although I don’t share his confidence in Wildlife Services’ leadership, nor his belief that this latest incident involving the death of a guard dog has nothing to do with poor animal husbandry, I can’t argue with his conclusion that my October 15 column doesn’t “tell the whole story,” and that the reader was not “properly informed” as a result.
According to Peterson, who clearly is properly informed, in the weeks leading to the guard dog’s death WS agents had also confirmed that these wolves had killed three cattle and two guard dogs. By providing this context, Peterson does indeed prove that he knows quite a bit more about what happened than I do. But he also proves my larger point, which is that WS lacks transparency.
You have free articles remaining.
For while Peterson and the WS agents he champions are privy to this information, how do people who are not WS agents, ranchers or friends of ranchers become properly informed about WS’s treatment of predators? Is there a section on WS’s website, or in the local newspaper, perhaps, where the “whole story” to which Peterson refers can be found? I sure hope so. I’m tired of filing Freedom of Information Act requests!
Unfortunately, as long as Wildlife Services remains the de facto authority on wolf management, it’s likely that only the agricultural community will know what’s going on. The general public will be kept in the dark.
Looking a little further down the road, what is going to happen if grizzly bears are delisted and MFWP takes over their management? Can we predict a similar dynamic where WS does as it pleases without communicating with the public? But let’s assume Mr. Peterson is right and “There is no lack of leadership; just a lack of facts.” Exactly whose fault is that?