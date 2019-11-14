* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Maximilian Werner is the author of seven books, including "Wolves, Grizzlies, and Greenhorns: Death and Coexistence in the American West," which examines predator management in the Centennial Valley and will be released summer 2020.