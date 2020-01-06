We've just celebrated the birth of Jesus. With lights and gifts and family gatherings, we have welcomed into our world the man who was called the Son of God and the Prince of Peace. Now it's time to remember what came next.
In a dream Joseph, who was betrothed to Jesus' mother, was warned that the governor of the country, who saw the baby as a threat, wanted him killed. So Joseph took Mary and the baby to Egypt to escape death at home. That means they were refugees.
I wonder, as they approached the border were they faced with walls to keep them out? Were they faced with official action to keep them from finding safety? Fortunately, Joseph was told in a later dream that the ruler had died so they were able to return home to safety.
An article in the Dec. 30 Missoulian tells of another person, not the son of God (unless you consider all human beings the children of God) who is not so lucky. An Honduran factory worker, who was under the threat of death at home and who sought asylum in our country, was turned away and returned to his home, where he has suffered further attempts on his life. Now he and his family have to live in hiding because of these continuing threats.
The similarities between these two stories are too great to be ignored.
We all know that Jesus was eventually killed because he was seen as a threat to those in power. Is our Honduran man seen as a threat to the power structure in Honduras? I don't know. Was he seeking safety in our country — yours and mine? Yes. Shouldn't we investigate the situation further before returning the man home to his enemies?
In Jesus' parable of the Good Samaritan he tells of a man who was beaten and robbed and left alone by the side of the road. A pharisee and a priest, both members of the Jewish establishment, saw the man and then crossed to the other side of the road in order not to get involved. Later a Samaritan, a despised foreigner, stopped to help the man and even made financial arrangements for his future care.
Are we Americans, part of the powerful establishment, like the pharisee and the priest, going to ignore the downtrodden of this world? Or are we, like the hated Samaritan, going to respond to these issues in a positive way?