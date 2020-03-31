Will coronavirus bill provide lasting relief?

There is more than enough gloom and doom to go around regarding the coronavirus. Just turn on MSNBC, CNN and the CBS Nightly News. Listen to Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi or the non-stop groaning of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
However, as Americans, everyone is trying to make the best of a bad situation. We are thankful for all the medical people and those who are taking positive steps to deal with the coronavirus issue; individuals and organizations who are stepping up to the plate to solve the current problem. Nobody asked for this but, as Americans, we will deal with it and prevail.
When the "call” went out for help, help came. The desperate need for more hospital facilities became apparent, and the National Guard responded with new federal stations in three virus hotspots: New York, with four stations of 1,000 beds; California, with eight stations and 2,000 beds; and, in Washington State, three large stations of 1,000 beds. Four smaller stations also became available. The Department of Defense has activated two hospital ships, the Mercy and the Comfort, for service by the ports of Los Angeles and New York City. In Montana, when the call came for help to recruit medical personnel to assist hospital staffs and medical center personnel, the medical professionals replied to fill vacancies.
When the call went out to local businesses to provide help in Montana, local businesses and restaurants, proactively responded. Restaurants, dining facilities, and fast food establishments initiated call in orders, and carry out policies. Organizations and other gatherings for large groups modified or cancelled their activities. Churches stepped up by cancelling regular services. To their credit, several churches have initiated online services where their members and others can watch individually or view in smaller groups from home.
When the call came for Montana schools to cooperate, schools, administrators and school boards responded by canceling classes in all grades through college. They initiated ways to help feed students who were no longer on campus to receive school lunches. Many Montana schools have now added online classes, allowing moms and dads the opportunity to sharpen their math skills along with their kids.
Even the entertainment industry has used their influence to support the American people. Several television celebrities have made Ad Council commercials to encourage the public by repeating the words, "You’re not alone." These ads are airing daily.
President Trump has demonstrated that he, too, is with us. He established the Coronavirus Task Force and has daily reported to the American people. He has gathered financial and medical experts to obtain their professional input to help him make the most informed decisions possible under these most difficult circumstances. Faced with both health and financial decisions for the country, President Trump has continually prodded Congress to do its part, too, and provide the temporary relief until America can get back to work.
But while the rest of America cooperated and supported one another, we watched the legislators play their typical partisan games. After wasting valuable time, the Senate finally got its act together and unanimously passed the Coronavirus Relief Bill. The House members later signed on "anonymously."
So when the political dust settles, will the Coronavirus Relief Bill turn out to be the temporary relief America needed until this threat is over, or will it prove to be a bitter pill taxpayers will be forced to swallow? Let us hope, like the rest of America, Congress has given us its very best and understands what it really means to be “in this together.”
Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.
Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page.
