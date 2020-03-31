Will coronavirus bill provide lasting relief?

So when the political dust settles, will the Coronavirus Relief Bill turn out to be the temporary relief America needed until this threat is over, or will it prove to be a bitter pill taxpayers will be forced to swallow? Let us hope, like the rest of America, Congress has given us its very best and understands what it really means to be “in this together.”

Gary Carlson is a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Department of Defense political appointee under President Reagan. He and his wife, Joan, write regularly from the Bitterroot Valley.

Their columns will appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com or garykcarlson11@gmail.com.