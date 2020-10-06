Will Justice Barrett sit or recuse in abortion cases?

However, before being appointed to the federal bench in 2017, Barrett co-authored a law review article, Catholic Judges in Capital Cases, 81 Marq. L. Rev. 303 (1997-1998). In her article, Barrett focused on a federal law, 28 U.S.C. § 455, which requires a federal judge or justice to recuse (not participate in a case) where, among other reasons, the judge’s impartiality might be questioned or for reasons of personal bias or prejudice.

Barrett concluded that because the Catholic Church condemns practices whose point is taking life, for example, in death penalty cases “Judges cannot — nor should they try to — align our legal system with the Church’s moral teaching whenever the two diverge. They should, however, conform their own behavior to the Church’s standard.

“[W]e believe that Catholic judges (if they are faithful to the teaching of their church) are morally precluded from enforcing the death penalty. This means that they can neither themselves sentence criminals to death nor enforce jury recommendations of death.”

Accordingly, the moral impossibility of enforcing capital punishment requires recusal under the federal statute. To be sure, Barrett’s law review article concedes that “the church’s [death penalty] teaching requires a few qualifications.”