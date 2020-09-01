Will Montana gain another representative in the US House?

Every 10 years the United States conducts a census to count its population in each state and gather other information about its citizens. The census determines the number of elected officials each state receives to speak on their behalf in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is supposed to be the closest body to the people at the federal level.
Currently the 2020 U.S. Census is taking place, which begs the question for Montana: Since we now have a population of more than 1 million, shouldn’t we gain a second U.S. House seat?
As long ago as 1984, when we had a population of only 820,905, the November election offered the opportunity for Montanans to elect two U.S. House members to represent them in the U.S. Congress. The state was divided into two districts, one representing the west and one representing the east. A Republican was victorious in the eastern part of the state and a Democrat won the western district.
There were 65 members in the House of Representatives in 1789, the year that Congress convened after the United States won its independence and replaced the Articles of Confederation with the Constitution of the United States of America. That number rose to 105 after the 1790 census and was raised again to 142 after the 1800 census.
On June 18, 1929, Congress passed the Permanent Apportionment Act, which capped the number of representatives in the House. Later, in 1941, Congress adopted the current formula for reapportioning House seats, leaving the United States with the arbitrary number of representatives at 435. At the present time there are only seven states that have but one representative in the House, Montana being one of the seven. The other six are Alaska, Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming.
There are two ways that Montana could pick up a second House seat. The first being the traditional method, allowing Montana with a population increase to more than 1 million to take one of the 435 from a state that has lost population, such as California, New York or Pennsylvania.
If that didn’t happen, the second possibility could be by an act of Congress amending the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, simply revising it to read that every state should have a minimum of two representatives in the U.S. House. If passed, it would increase the number of seats from 435 to 442, a minor increase in the House, but a huge increase in citizen representation within those seven states.
When our founders were discussing representation in the new Congress, their first recommendation was one representative for every 30,000 people. In 2020, each member of the House represents over 700,000 people. Of the 50 states, the Montana House district represents the largest population and the greatest geographical area to cover.
Interestingly, the founders initially recommended that elections for House members be conducted every year, rather than every two years. Their intent was to have the House turn over regularly in order to discourage a representative from becoming a career politician. Unlike the Senate, the House was to be the closest to the people.
Counting for the 2020 census is scheduled to end by Sept. 30. In Montana there is a legislative redistricting committee meeting which will draw up boundaries for two House seats plus all state legislative districts. When the census is completed, it will be up to Congress to decide whether or not Montana will remain with one House seat or increase to two. Let’s hope that this will be one decision Congress can get right.
Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
