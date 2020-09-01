Will Montana gain another representative in the US House?

There are two ways that Montana could pick up a second House seat. The first being the traditional method, allowing Montana with a population increase to more than 1 million to take one of the 435 from a state that has lost population, such as California, New York or Pennsylvania.

If that didn’t happen, the second possibility could be by an act of Congress amending the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, simply revising it to read that every state should have a minimum of two representatives in the U.S. House. If passed, it would increase the number of seats from 435 to 442, a minor increase in the House, but a huge increase in citizen representation within those seven states.

When our founders were discussing representation in the new Congress, their first recommendation was one representative for every 30,000 people. In 2020, each member of the House represents over 700,000 people. Of the 50 states, the Montana House district represents the largest population and the greatest geographical area to cover.

Interestingly, the founders initially recommended that elections for House members be conducted every year, rather than every two years. Their intent was to have the House turn over regularly in order to discourage a representative from becoming a career politician. Unlike the Senate, the House was to be the closest to the people.

Counting for the 2020 census is scheduled to end by Sept. 30. In Montana there is a legislative redistricting committee meeting which will draw up boundaries for two House seats plus all state legislative districts. When the census is completed, it will be up to Congress to decide whether or not Montana will remain with one House seat or increase to two. Let’s hope that this will be one decision Congress can get right.

Gary Carlson taught the Constitution as a community college professor for more than a decade. He and his wife Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.

