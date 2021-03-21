Will Montana's state parks get the funding they need?

Did you visit a Montana state park last year? If so, you helped our state parks system break a new record, attracting more than 3 million visitors. That broke the previous record, set the year prior, by more than 24 percent.

It's great to see so many people enjoying our parks and public lands and access sites. But with the massive influx of visitors and new residents, parks are stressed to the breaking point. Quite frankly, funding for basic maintenance and staffing simply has not kept pace with demand.

We are, however, in luck. Last November, voters approved I-190, which directs an additional $2.145 million annually to address the critical backlog of infrastructure investment needed (estimated at over $20 million) as well as providing better amenities and support to our hardworking state park managers.

This month, state lawmakers in Helena are deciding if our parks will receive this much needed investment. Unfortunately, there is proposed legislation to divert those funds to other priorities that voters have yet to agree to. Our legislators are at a pivotal moment facing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to allocate this critical new revenue to state parks, trails, fishing access sites and public lands as Montana voters intended.