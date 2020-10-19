Will we hold Steve Daines to account?

Which brings us back to the Supreme Court, since a Justice Barrett might well rule against the ACA. Recall February 2016: Antonin Scalia died nearly nine months before the next election. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland. The Constitution obligates the Senate to consider a President’s nominee, but Daines followed McConnell’s orders by refusing to even meet with the universally respected judge. Daines presented his brazen inaction as based not on the brutal fact that Republicans held power as the majority, but rather on a supposed ethical commitment to democracy, saying the Senate should not act “until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard."

We are now less than three weeks from the next election. Thousands of Montanans and millions of Americans have already voted. Daines now says Republicans should proceed — simply because they can. Daines trumpeted principles when they served his political ends, and shamelessly abandoned them when convenient.

Perhaps the Senate should adopt a simple proposal: nominees can be voted on prior to party conventions in July-August; after the conventions, the Senate would hold off until the following February. Let’s call it the the Abraham Lincoln rule, because on October 12, 1864, when Chief Justice Roger Taney died, the President deferred nominating a replacement until after the election.