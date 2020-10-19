Will we hold Steve Daines to account?

As a recent Chair of the Flathead Basin Commission, I wrote opinion pieces strongly critical of Steve Bullock’s administration. Yet I am writing today to urge you to vote for the Governor, and send Senator Daines packing. Here’s why.
Daines has long portrayed himself as what most Montanans want: reasonable, fair, a problem solver. But his actions and words, now illuminated by the rush to confirm Amy Barrett to the Supreme Court, have shattered that illusion.
On environmental issues, Daines did join Sen. Tester in supporting the Great Outdoors Act. Unfortunately, that’s far outweighed by Daines’s support for more than 100 Trump policy and regulatory changes that will leave future generations with dirtier air, dirtier water, and a poorer environment, including gutting the Clear Water Act, weakening restrictions on toxic air pollutants (including mercury), hamstringing the National Environmental Policy Act, allowing coal corporations to dump waste into streams, and dismantling the international effort to address the climate crisis.
Daines has also been supportive or silent on many of Trump’s worst actions and statements on matters of the rule of law, civil rights and social justice, and national security.
On health care, Daines’s record is even worse. He blames Covid-19 solely on China, omitting the epic incompetence and deceit in the White House that has led to the greatest loss of American life since World War II. Daines voted three times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, when there was no replacement health care plan and therefore no way to continue protecting those of us with preexisting conditions or to deliver affordable insurance.
Which brings us back to the Supreme Court, since a Justice Barrett might well rule against the ACA. Recall February 2016: Antonin Scalia died nearly nine months before the next election. President Obama nominated Merrick Garland. The Constitution obligates the Senate to consider a President’s nominee, but Daines followed McConnell’s orders by refusing to even meet with the universally respected judge. Daines presented his brazen inaction as based not on the brutal fact that Republicans held power as the majority, but rather on a supposed ethical commitment to democracy, saying the Senate should not act “until the American people elect a new President and have their voices heard."
We are now less than three weeks from the next election. Thousands of Montanans and millions of Americans have already voted. Daines now says Republicans should proceed — simply because they can. Daines trumpeted principles when they served his political ends, and shamelessly abandoned them when convenient.
Perhaps the Senate should adopt a simple proposal: nominees can be voted on prior to party conventions in July-August; after the conventions, the Senate would hold off until the following February. Let’s call it the the Abraham Lincoln rule, because on October 12, 1864, when Chief Justice Roger Taney died, the President deferred nominating a replacement until after the election.
156 years later to the day — on October 12, 2020 — Senate Judiciary Committee chair Lindsay Graham bulldozed ahead with the first day of the Barrett hearings. Like Daines, Graham hopes we’ll forget his previous words: “If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, 'Let's let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.' And you could use my words against me and you'd be absolutely right."
Well, Lindsay and Steve, we do remember your words, and we are holding you to account. That’s why we’re voting instead for Governor Bullock.
Thompson Smith, of Charlo, was chair of the Flathead Basin Commission in 2015-2017.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!