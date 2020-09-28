Williams is Montana's last best ray of hope

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As poisonous smoke from the burning West fills my lungs; as I witness COVID-19 infecting more of Montana’s young people, old people, Native Americans and just plain everyone; as the cold days of fall drive me off my meadow and into isolation, it is easy to lapse into despair. And yet I have much to hope for.

One ray of hope is the upcoming elections. And Kathleen Williams is one candidate I will vote for. Williams is a woman of courage and integrity. She does not lie or offer false promises. She listens. Williams has traveled from one end of our mammoth state to the other listening to rural folk and townies concerned about affordable health care, education for our children, productive work, and the freedom to access and use public lands. As our representative in Congress, she will represent the Montana she has worked for as a legislator, a land steward, and an advocate for veterans and the elderly.

I am in my eighties, a mother of four sons, grandmother to three young women, and about to be a great-grandmother. I need a representative who will preserve the Affordable Care Act, expand Medicaid, work for federal aid to education, enhance our public lands, clean air and water, and be an advocate for women like me and my granddaughters.