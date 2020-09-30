Winning with defensive driving - and biking and walking

Defensive bicycle driving in this situation means that, rather than relying on a massive “watch for bicyclists” campaign to improve drivers’ behaviors some time in the future, well trained bicyclists will maintain awareness of drivers about to pass them when approaching an intersection. It’s relatively easy, especially with the benefit of a rear view mirror, to determine if a car that’s about to pass you will arrive at a potential right turn spot just a car length or two in front of you. If it will, the mitigation is to make a speed adjustment assuring that the car will arrive either: a) well ahead of you, or b) not possibly ahead of you. This eliminates the driver possibly having a trajectory that competes with you for the same space at the same time. The important thing is to avoid a blind faith that your right of way and the attention and wisdom of drivers will keep you safe.

In an alternative defensive technique, the bicyclist can choose, after checking and signaling, to re-position to the midpoint of the lane rather than its rightmost portion or bike lane. Then a following driver could not “right hook” without entering the opposing traffic lane to initiate their turn (an obviously illegal and dangerous move). Riders believing this approach to be risky and/or rude have the option of the “Plan A” technique noted above. But the “lane control” method is certainly legal and, in my experience, quite safe and effective.

Beyond the “right hook” scenario, there’s a relatively limited batch of typical/predictable driver errors that can also produce some risk to bicyclists. If only there were some convenient and inexpensive way to train our bicycling community in best practices to mitigate those risks.

Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.

