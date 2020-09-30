Winning with defensive driving - and biking and walking

Last month I described two situations where a foreseeable error in judgment or observation on a driver’s part led to a collision with a person on foot or on a bike. And the victim had been doing nothing “wrong” or illegal. This is what brings us back to the concept of defense driving — or, in these situations, defensive walking or bicycling.
The National Safety Council Defensive Driving Course presents the tidy definition of “driving to save lives, time and money in spite of the surrounding conditions and the actions of others.” The “surrounding conditions” part deals with things like slowing down when there’s rain or snow (duh!) and being aware of blind driveways and such. My personal definition relates more to the “actions of others.” To me, defensive driving is mostly recognizing the potential for others to act in ways that could put me in danger and, based on that potential, plan and act in ways to mitigate or even eliminate the risk. In other words, don’t (to paraphrase Scarlet O’Hara) “rely on the kindness (or in this case, wisdom) of strangers.”
In one of the cases I described last month, a driver had just passed a bicyclist riding in a bike lane and almost immediately cut across their path to make a right turn. In bicycling vernacular this is known as a classic “right hook.” Given our high Missoula bike commuter numbers, I expect there are easily a dozen near-miss right hooks every day. That doesn’t mean we have terrible drivers (maybe a topic for another column). It’s a driver’s nature to focus on where they are going rather than where they’ve been — and that’s a good thing. But it becomes problematic when someone preparing for a right turn has just passed a bicyclist and that rider disappears from their thoughts as soon as disappearing from sight.
Defensive bicycle driving in this situation means that, rather than relying on a massive “watch for bicyclists” campaign to improve drivers’ behaviors some time in the future, well trained bicyclists will maintain awareness of drivers about to pass them when approaching an intersection. It’s relatively easy, especially with the benefit of a rear view mirror, to determine if a car that’s about to pass you will arrive at a potential right turn spot just a car length or two in front of you. If it will, the mitigation is to make a speed adjustment assuring that the car will arrive either: a) well ahead of you, or b) not possibly ahead of you. This eliminates the driver possibly having a trajectory that competes with you for the same space at the same time. The important thing is to avoid a blind faith that your right of way and the attention and wisdom of drivers will keep you safe.
In an alternative defensive technique, the bicyclist can choose, after checking and signaling, to re-position to the midpoint of the lane rather than its rightmost portion or bike lane. Then a following driver could not “right hook” without entering the opposing traffic lane to initiate their turn (an obviously illegal and dangerous move). Riders believing this approach to be risky and/or rude have the option of the “Plan A” technique noted above. But the “lane control” method is certainly legal and, in my experience, quite safe and effective.
Beyond the “right hook” scenario, there’s a relatively limited batch of typical/predictable driver errors that can also produce some risk to bicyclists. If only there were some convenient and inexpensive way to train our bicycling community in best practices to mitigate those risks.
Gene Schmitz is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. He is a member of the Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Board; this column represents his views alone and not necessarily those of the board.
