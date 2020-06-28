With rights come responsibilities

There’s a “but” however — the constitutional imperative. The last sentence of Section 3 states: “In enjoying these rights, all persons recognize corresponding responsibilities.” So, while one is guaranteed the inalienable rights in Section 3, the Constitution is clear that in enjoying these rights, one must do so in a responsible manner.

Responsible citizenship can mean a lot of different things. It might mean I can own a weapon, but can’t shoot my neighbor’s cat; it might mean I can go to the grocery store to buy food and beer, but I must wear a face mask in the store during a pandemic.

Pretty common-sense stuff that values and balances every person’s rights? Yes, except, of course, to the experts who know their rights — but nothing about their corresponding duty of responsible citizenship.

Importantly, though, this duty of responsible citizenship is more than constitutionally required common sense. Rather, this imperative encompasses a duty not only to my neighbor and the other folks buying groceries, but a global duty in all things to all people in all times. Why?