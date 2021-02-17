Wolf-snaring bill would increase death toll on domestic animals and wildlife

"It would be impossible for me to describe the stress and trauma of having this happen, both for me and my dog. Fortunately I run all my bird dogs with radio telemetry collars and I was able to get to her in time to save her. At first I couldn't locate the locking mechanism as it was cinched deep and has a spring to maintain the tension. It crushed her trachea and she was choking out. I was able to detach the carabiner from the ground stake and I took my dying dog in my arms and ran back to my truck with her still in the snare. My plan was to race the 18 miles back to town and find help and tools. I would have never made it in time. By the time I got to the truck she was passing out. Her eyes were bulging and a sticky thick foam was extruding from her mouth. I laid her on the gravel road. I made one last frantic attempt to unlock the snare. Somehow my effort worked. A miracle.