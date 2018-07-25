Rob Chaney’s excellent article about wolverines caught on video in the Sapphire Mountains (July 18) reminds Montanans that we are incredibly fortunate to still have most of the species that were here when Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana over 200 years ago. That the Sapphires are a designated Wilderness Study Area only confirms the pressing need for large and connected wildlands if we want to keep wolverines and other threatened species around for future generations.
Chaney was correct when he wrote: “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to list them as a threatened or endangered species in part because they’re so elusive; no certain population figures exist for their numbers.” It’s important to note, however, that the Alliance for the Wild Rockies filed a lawsuit with several other conservation groups and the Montana federal district court issued a stinging ruling in April of 2016 that reversed the decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to keep wolverines off the endangered species list.
The court found that the agency ignored the best available science in the face of undeniable climate change — and manipulated existing data for political reasons. The court ruling forced the agency to reconsider wolverines for listing as a threatened or endangered species, which it is now doing.
Wolverines need both secure habitat and deep snowpack to den and give birth to young during the winter. As the earth warms and winter snowpack shrinks, wolverines have less breeding success. The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates there are only about 300 wolverines in the Lower 48 states and Montana has more than any another state because we still have wilderness lands. But for wolverines to survive over the long run, we need to protect their secure habitat as well as fight global warming so they can continue to find deep snowbanks late into the spring where they can den and store their food for their young.
While wolverines struggle for survival, Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte have introduced bills to eliminate existing Wilderness Study Areas, including the Sapphires, and open them to logging and road building. It’s unacceptable but understandable that Republicans like Daines and Gianforte would oppose protecting wolverine habitat, since they consistently favor corporations over wildlife and believe global warming is a hoax. But people who believe in science, can read a thermometer and think the earth is more than 6,000 years old know our planet is rapidly warming.
The Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) is now before Congress as H.R. 2135 in the House and S. 936 in the Senate. NREPA is a grassroots bill written by scientists and citizens from the Northern Rockies including Missoula’s own Mike Bader and Dr. John Craighead, who was named as one of the top 100 scientists of the 20th century by National Geographic. NREPA not only protects existing wildlands habitat, but fights climate change by keeping carbon-sequestering forests intact.
National forests absorb an astounding 10 percent of the carbon that America creates with unlogged and old-growth forests absorbing the most carbon. Recent studies have also found that logging in states such as Oregon, releases more carbon than all of their cars and trucks combined.
Join us in standing up for our public lands and fighting to preserve native species for future generations. Please take a moment to contact our congressional delegation and ask them to support NREPA, and withdraw Gianforte’s and Daines’ bills to eliminate existing Wilderness Study Areas.