For the past two years, we have been integral in helping organize the Women’s March. First, the historic 2017 Women’s March in Helena drawing over 10,000. Then last January in Missoula, which brought out over 3,500. In both Marches there was much talk about the importance of intersectional feminism.
This year, numerous inquires have been made about whether Missoula Rises will organize the Women's March. In short, no. Here's why and it's critically important to understand where our current role as allies, community members and activists lies right now.
Over the past two years the Women's March has held emotion and significance for many. It was never a gathering on one singular issue. We organized and marched on different issues. But the one common thread was feminism. Since 2016, we have had to rethink and redefine what that term means. Now we submit without question, it means standing behind women and issues that require collective strength in numbers — and making those issues all of our issues. In Montana, that means standing solidly behind the Native community and continuing to bring light, attention and action to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIW). This is the real crisis.
Therefore, this year Missoula Rises had the honor of being asked to participate in the Native-led MMIW Vigil on Jan. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at the University of Montana Oval. Missoula Rises and individual organizers of last year’s March have been honored to lend assistance to help make this a massive turnout, with the understanding that this is a 100 percent Native-led event. This year it is our job to stand behind Native women on the third anniversary of the Women’s March and participate in another historic event. To witness the inter-tribal planning and organization thus far has been phenomenal.
As prior organizers of the last two Women’s Marches, we ask our community stand with us at the MMIW Vigil. Our hope would have been for the Marches in Montana to make this a statewide effort, but we know there is more work to be done after Jan. 19.
Understand that MMIW goes to the heart of everything all Montanans should care deeply about. It is on the bodies and backs of Native women that every racist, sexist and economically oppressive policy plays out hardest. From fossil fuel dependence, to destroying water rights, to lost federal income from the shutdown, to voting rights, to food security, to the school-to-prison pipeline for Native children. We firmly believe this is a unifying issue for Montanans to gather on.
Further, the Women’s March must evolve with current political circumstances. Native women have done extraordinary work around MMIW. Rather than haul out a laundry list of issues without a focus at a Women’s March, we firmly believe this approach brings it all together in a way that is concrete, specific and coalesces all crucial issues into one. Finally, all around the country, the Women’s March has been problematically linked to middle-class white feminism. That Native women are using this day to amplify MMIW is a very important step in the right direction.
We believe it is imperative that Missoula understands why we step back from a Women's March and do not center ourselves; rather we collaborate, listen and follow the leaders when we need to. And right now, we need to do exactly that.