Women's leadership in a time of pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us all a chance to pause, to reconsider our priorities, and to shape new norms for ourselves and expectations of our leaders. This time also gives us all a chance to step up as leaders for the collective good.

One source of inspiration this year has been the Women’s Leadership Initiative. This initiative involves a partnership between the University of Montana and Clearwater Credit Union, focused on a cohort of mid-career women, working on their own professional development and improving conditions for others.

While women make up a majority of college graduates, they are still underrepresented in leadership. Societal biases play out to undercut women’s influence. People (both men and women) internalize messages, even if unintentionally, that women are less competent and not good enough; and yet, over and over again businesses report higher performance when women are represented in leadership.

We see during this pandemic that women are essential workers. Women are more likely be on the front lines as our emergency room nurses and grocery store workers. And even if often underpaid and undervalued, women play a critical role in keeping our country running and taking care of those most in need.