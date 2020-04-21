Woods needs to check his facts

We respectfully ask Woods, again, to check the facts, communicate accurate information and abandon his current practice of using false campaign rhetoric. We invite him to get to know our core company values, best demonstrated by our commitment to our customers.

Many Montanans know NorthWestern employees personally because we are your neighbors. We live and work in the communities we serve. We focus on keeping our customer rates as low as possible: our electric rates are currently 16.4% below the national average and our natural gas rates are 28.1% below the national average. We give our personal time and volunteer to strengthen our communities. We contribute to charities and nonprofits. With our investment in Montana’s hydro systems, over 61% of the energy we generate in Montana is carbon-free.

Weeks ago, we announced that we were not going to disconnect service for non-payment due to COVID-19 and the horrible economic dislocation that was about to take place across the state; we were among the first energy companies in the nation to make this decision.