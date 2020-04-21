Woods needs to check his facts

Tom Woods, a candidate for the Montana Public Service Commission, recently wrote another opinion piece vilifying NorthWestern Energy. His writing is inaccurate when it comes to just about everything NorthWestern has ever done, and his campaign rhetoric is not factual.
This time, whether intentionally misleading or a complete lack of understanding, candidate Woods implies the short-term bank loans NorthWestern Energy announced April 6 are “handouts.”
The COVID-19 crisis is a rapidly evolving situation and we are temporarily increasing the company’s liquidity from $100 million to $200 million. This precaution ensures that NorthWestern Energy has cash available to draw on with short notice during this extended disruption of our economy. The loans are from banks our company has relationships with built on our solid financial business practices. The interest rate on these bank loans fluctuates monthly, with a current interest rate of 2.52%.
NorthWestern Energy’s increased liquidity is the responsible action to take at this time due to the current uncertainty in the economy. Energy companies across this nation plan for disasters. Our services are critical and we are delivering reliable, safe service during this pandemic.
We respectfully ask Woods, again, to check the facts, communicate accurate information and abandon his current practice of using false campaign rhetoric. We invite him to get to know our core company values, best demonstrated by our commitment to our customers.
Many Montanans know NorthWestern employees personally because we are your neighbors. We live and work in the communities we serve. We focus on keeping our customer rates as low as possible: our electric rates are currently 16.4% below the national average and our natural gas rates are 28.1% below the national average. We give our personal time and volunteer to strengthen our communities. We contribute to charities and nonprofits. With our investment in Montana’s hydro systems, over 61% of the energy we generate in Montana is carbon-free.
Weeks ago, we announced that we were not going to disconnect service for non-payment due to COVID-19 and the horrible economic dislocation that was about to take place across the state; we were among the first energy companies in the nation to make this decision.
We are providing $300,000 in aid now for small businesses devastated by this crisis and to nonprofits to assist the most vulnerable in our communities being impacted today. More than half of NorthWestern Energy’s $300,000 provided grants in the form of energy bill credits for small business customers to help free up their resources, since many are severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
In Montana, $80,000 was also donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts across our service territory. In the Missoula division, $15,000 was donated to United Way of Missoula County and $4,000 to United Way of Flathead County. In addition, NorthWestern Energy will match donations our employees make to Montana Energy Share. In South Dakota and Nebraska NorthWestern Energy donated $34,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts and employee donations to the emergency energy assistance program in those states are matched.
We are prepared during this pandemic to continue to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers around the clock, essential to powering our homes and hospitals. We are prepared to continue that service as our communities, our states and our nation work together to restore health to our economy.
These are part of NorthWestern Energy’s core values.
We invite Woods to learn the facts about NorthWestern Energy, Montana law governing regulated energy companies in this state, and the responsibility and authority of the office he is running for, the Montana Public Service Commission.
This opinion is signed by NorthWestern Energy General Counsel and Vice President of Regulatory and Federal Government Affairs Heather Grahame, of Helena, and NorthWestern Energy Chief Financial Officer Brian Bird, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
