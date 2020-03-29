Working together, Missoula County can do this

We grew up listening to our parents and grandparents tell stories of personal sacrifice during World War II: rationing, conserving, sharing and pulling together as families, communities and the nation to achieve victory against a common enemy. While we’ve experienced multiple wars in the subsequent decades, rarely, if ever, have we as a nation experienced sacrifice on the home front at such a visceral and shared level until now.

Today, the enemy is very different, but it requires every bit the resolve to defeat. But defeat it we will, and this is our moment as Missoula County residents — rural and urban alike — to rise to the occasion, digging deep to tap into our core Montana values of generosity and doing whatever is necessary to get a job done.

Some folks have asked what the most important thing they can do to help in the current crisis. Our unequivocal answer: distance yourself from others. Now! As the governor considers next steps, we’ve asked that he apply shelter-in-place orders regionally or statewide. Absent such an order, we cannot emphasize enough that the only way to stop COVID-19 is to keep at least 6 feet from others until our public health officials tell us otherwise.