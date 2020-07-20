Working together to resolve public access conflicts

The proposed trail system is projected to cost $1 million, but it wouldn’t cost taxpayers a dime. As part of this agreement the Yellowstone Club has offered to pay all costs for environmental analysis and construction. Yellowstone Club is not only agreeing to finance the new trail. They have been a good-faith partner and contributed valuable expertise and staff capacity in this effort to bring folks together and enhance public access in both the Crazy Mountains and the Madison Range.

We understand finding common ground does not appeal to everyone. Some folks are not programmed to meet halfway and that is OK. We are not taking away their choice to fight. Instead, we are proposing an alternative model for the rest of Montana who wants to create certainty and recognizes that nobody benefits from the current status-quo.

We invite Montanans to learn more about this citizen-proposal at our coalition website www.crazymountainproject.com. There is currently a 30-day opportunity for anyone to offer feedback and provide insights both online or by attending one of four open houses. Those open houses will follow all state and local health guidance and will be staffed by our dedicated coalition of public land users and landowner volunteers who are familiar with the proposal.