World Refugee Day lauds local gains

This World Refugee Day, on June 20, we honor the strength and courage of refugees around the world, including those who have found a safe and welcoming home right here in Missoula.
Today there are more than 26 million refugees worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution, half of whom are children. Due to the recent pause in refugee resettlement to the United States, refugees who have been separated from their loved ones are still waiting to be reunited. As soon as it is safe to do so, we must ensure that the pause to refugee resettlement is lifted. Refugee resettlement is a lifesaving program for the world’s most vulnerable people, and it must continue. Prior to its temporary pause of the U.S. refugee resettlement program, the Trump administration set a record-low goal for refugee admissions: 45,000 in 2018, 30,000 in 2019, and 18,000 in 2020. While we will continue to advocate for much higher admission numbers, we call on the current administration to honor, at the very least, the refugee ceiling of 18,000 refugees to the United States this year.
When we allow refugees to rebuild their lives, they strengthen our communities. Here in Missoula, refugees are on the front lines employed as child care workers, bus drivers, health care providers and housekeepers; essential jobs that contribute to our community and keep us safe.
They run small businesses that have continued to employ people and feed our community through an uncertain time. Just weeks ago, we celebrated with three refugee high school graduates who showed incredible resilience, not only due to language and cultural barriers that many new Americans face, but also by working through the huge shift to virtual learning due to COVID-19 to finish up their senior year with a diploma. Currently, as communities are coming together to fight racism and xenophobia, we must celebrate diversity over division. Welcoming cannot thrive as long as racism exists, and we will work at this intersection to join the voices of so many others calling out for real change on national, local, and individual levels.
The International Rescue Committee and Soft Landing Missoula are committed to fighting for a more just, inclusive world. We know that you are too — we see this every day. We welcome refugees to Missoula with open arms, and with the support of our community, we are able to assist them to start their lives anew, navigating their new community and helping them to pursue their dreams. We invite you to join us in supporting our newest neighbors, as volunteers or as champions for refugee resettlement in Missoula. During this challenging time, but with incredible social change on the horizon, it is imperative that we do what's right and work alongside those who need our support. Follow us @IRCMissoula and @SoftLandingMissoula to join us and find out how you can be a part of this year’s World Refugee Day celebrations and beyond.
Jen Barile, resettlement director, International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula
Mary Poole, executive director, Soft Landing Missoula
