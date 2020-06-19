World Refugee Day lauds local gains

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This World Refugee Day, on June 20​, we honor the strength and courage of refugees around the world, including those who have found a safe and welcoming home right here in Missoula.

Today there are more than 26 million refugees worldwide who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence and persecution, half of whom are children. Due to the recent pause in refugee resettlement to the United States, refugees who have been separated from their loved ones are still waiting to be reunited. As soon as it is safe to do so, we must ensure that the pause to refugee resettlement is lifted. Refugee resettlement is a lifesaving program for the world’s most vulnerable people, and it must continue. Prior to its temporary pause of the U.S. refugee resettlement program, the Trump administration set a record-low goal for refugee admissions: 45,000 in 2018, 30,000 in 2019, and 18,000 in 2020. While we will continue to advocate for much higher admission numbers, we call on the current administration to honor, at the very least, the refugee ceiling of 18,000 refugees to the United States this year.

When we allow refugees to rebuild their lives, they strengthen our communities. Here in Missoula, refugees are on the front lines employed as child care workers, bus drivers, health care providers and housekeepers; essential jobs that contribute to our community and keep us safe.