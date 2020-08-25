Yaak's grizzlies under siege

The Yaak grizzlies are also chronically stressed by the Kootenai National Forest’s (KNF) failure to keep closed for wildlife security a sufficient number of its vast network of roads. And now yet another negative cumulative effect has been hurled at the bears by the KNF: the proposed Black Ram giant timber sale (95,000 acres), which would place roughly a thousand acres of “regeneration harvests” atop the sacred U.S. headwaters of the Yaak River itself. For good measure there would be clearcuts and other regeneration harvests and roadbuilding in old growth as well as in core grizzly habitat. There would also be new spur trails added to an already-out-of-compliance high-volume through-hiker trail — the Pacific Northwest Trail — which bisects core grizzly habitat in the proposed project area.

A federal court (in which Montana, along with Wyoming, the NRA and Safari Club International sought to delist the isolated Yellowstone grizzly subpopulation) pointed out unambiguously that shooting Yellowstone grizzlies prevents them from reaching places like the Yaak.