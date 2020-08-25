Yaak's grizzlies under siege

They come here seeking nothing less than salvation. Their lands below are burning and disease-ravaged. They cannot believe the beauty, the space: the wildness, which trembles before their approach. They buy homes sight unseen. They are desperate. Montana, the grizzly state. Oro y plata, western meadowlark.
In their unknowingness, they often avoid wearing masks. They lean in too close, their eyes bedazzled with what they have found. There are so many of them. What stories exist to help instruct them how to behave — how to be respectful, conscientious guests? Is there enough space to support that which is coming? Is there protection?
Our water, our public lands, our access: our constitutional birthright, the sky itself. Where, amidst such crowding — in need of our accustomed Montana distances — might our values take refuge?
My own concerns, this heated summer, are often for the last 25 grizzlies of northwest Montana’s Yaak Valley. Cut off — eternally quarantined — from all other grizzly subpopulations in the state (each of which is also cut off from one another), this isolated and unique race of bears faces what grizzly expert and author Doug Peacock calls the beast of our time, global warming. The Yaak grizzlies face other, singular threats, however, such as the Rock Creek mine, which would de-water overlying wilderness lakes. Unlike the nearby augmented Cabinet Mountain grizzlies, the Yaak bears are a genetically distinct race of bears, crafted by the eons to fit the Yaak specifically.
The Yaak grizzlies are also chronically stressed by the Kootenai National Forest’s (KNF) failure to keep closed for wildlife security a sufficient number of its vast network of roads. And now yet another negative cumulative effect has been hurled at the bears by the KNF: the proposed Black Ram giant timber sale (95,000 acres), which would place roughly a thousand acres of “regeneration harvests” atop the sacred U.S. headwaters of the Yaak River itself. For good measure there would be clearcuts and other regeneration harvests and roadbuilding in old growth as well as in core grizzly habitat. There would also be new spur trails added to an already-out-of-compliance high-volume through-hiker trail — the Pacific Northwest Trail — which bisects core grizzly habitat in the proposed project area.
A federal court (in which Montana, along with Wyoming, the NRA and Safari Club International sought to delist the isolated Yellowstone grizzly subpopulation) pointed out unambiguously that shooting Yellowstone grizzlies prevents them from reaching places like the Yaak.
And still other dangers: Montana’s Grizzly Bear Advisory Council, originally convened to identify common ground among stakeholders, speaks now of grizzly “maintenance” and “challenges” while bypassing use of the word “opportunities.” An outsider would not be faulted for perceiving the council is spends more time discussing ways to hunt grizzlies rather than connecting the subpopulations. To claim that trophy hunting is a science-based “management tool” (see maintenance) ignores among other things the multigenerational maternal culture of grizzlies that is such an integral part of the species. We’re not talking about deer or elk or hatchery trout, but rather, the spirit of Montana, that was here long before we arrived. Again, Peacock: “The grizzly is the animal closest to us in sentience, in America. The grizzly is our equivalent of Africa’s great apes. To kill them is wrong.”
The Yaak’s last 25 are under siege as never before. We all are, this summer. New logging roads and arid clearcuts are funneling away our water, draining our creeks and rivers, and the grizzlies, like all the rest of us, are waiting for the cool of autumn, and watching the future rush toward them. Toward us.
Rick Bass is a board member of Save the Yellowstone Grizzly and the Yaak Valley Forest Council.
