Yellowstone grizzlies being killed to protect Wyoming cows

There are tens of millions of cows in the U.S. but only about 700 grizzly bears in the remote and wild public lands known as the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that include and surround America’s first national park. Grizzlies are listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act and the federal government is legally mandated to stave off extinction by restoring a sustainable population of these national icons.

Part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem includes 267 square miles of Wyoming’s Upper Green River area, where the number of conflicts between grizzly bears and privately owned livestock is much higher than other parts of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. At least 35 grizzly bears have been reported killed on the area’s cattle grazing allotments in just the last 10 years — that’s three and a half dead grizzlies a year in just this one area! And now the Forest Service has approved doubling the number of grizzly bears that can be killed to protect cattle in the next decade.

Despite two rulings by federal courts that the Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies must be protected under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a Biological Opinion last year authorizing killing up to 72 grizzly bears over the next 10 years within the Upper Green River Area Rangeland Project.