Summer means float trips down the Clark Fork River, visits to playgrounds, and sticky popsicles. It’s also a great time to focus on family health through fun, creative ways. This summer, challenge your family to keep their minds and bodies active and healthy through good nutrition, regular reading time and plenty of active play.
No Missoula summer is complete without ample outdoor time! The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that just one in three children are physically active every day, and that fewer than 5 percent of adults engage in 30 minutes of daily physical activity.
Try this: silence phones and turn off TVs and computers for 15 minutes a day. During this time, take a family walk or engage in a friendly athletic competition, such as a jumping-jack contest. It’s a great opportunity to stretch and build muscles while spending quality family time together. Just remember to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before heading outside — even on cloudy days!
Keeping your family’s energy levels up can be challenging. Help your family stay fueled by incorporating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables into daily meals. Visit one of Missoula’s many farmers markets this summer and encourage children to touch, taste, and smell fresh produce. Smoothies are quick, healthy treats for both children and adults alike, and can be made by blending together low-fat vanilla yogurt, frozen fruit and 100 percent juice. For a fun twist, pour smoothies into paper cups and freeze for easy homemade popsicles.
And finally, it’s important to keep both your body and your brain active. During summer months, children can lose two months of reading skills. Combating reading loss can be as simple as reading 30 minutes a day as a family. Head to the public library, start a family reading challenge, or walk around your neighborhood in search of Little Free Libraries — mounted boxes that offer free book exchanges. (A map of locations can be found at littlefreelibrary.org.) All of these are great ways to keep your mind active during summer months.
The Missoula Family YMCA wants to help you and your family get — and stay— healthy. In celebration of summer, the YMCA will host its annual Healthy Kids Day event on Saturday, April 13. The YMCA and other local organizations will be on hand to offer free activities, games and resources to help your family stay healthy during summer months.
The 2019 YMCA Healthy Kids Day will be held on Saturday, April 13, at the Missoula Family YMCA at 3000 S. Russell St. from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. It’s also the last day to receive 10 percent off when registering your child for five or more summer camps. For more information, please call 721-9622 or visit ymcamissoula.org.