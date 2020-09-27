Young Montanans sue over climate crisis

You are a Montanan. You live in the last best place. Your family, like mine, may have been here for generations. You may have chosen Montana for its famous mining towns or ranching opportunities, or for its seclusion, its fishing, or because you always wanted a horse.
No matter if you’ve been here all your life or just crossed the border, you can feel the natural world spinning around you. You can feel millennia, of human dependence on the Earth, still palpable in a world of smartphones and oil corporations. You live among Montana’s iconic mountains, rivers and forests — the very beauties we are at risk of losing.
The Constitution of Montana states that “[a]ll persons are born free and have certain inalienable rights.” They include the right to a clean and healthful environment, pursuing life's basic necessities, enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and seeking safety, health and happiness in all lawful ways. Unfortunately, our constitutionally protected environment is being degraded and harmed by our government’s actions.
Montana’s State Energy Policy includes provisions that explicitly promote increasing development of coal, oil, and gas. That means our government is actively promoting fossil fuel development, which emits dangerous levels of greenhouse gases and worsens the ongoing climate crisis.
Climate impacts in Montana include extreme weather, intense wildfires, drought, and adverse health impacts. For me, most harmful is smoke. The hot, dry summers create the perfect environment for one lightning strike to start a raging wildfire. A blanket of smoke drops into the Missoula valley, making the mountains invisible from my house, seven blocks away. My soccer practices and fitness tests are thwarted by the smog that fills our lungs and makes running impossible. During my sophomore season most of our preseason practices were held indoors in a gym. The players with asthma couldn’t play at all.
Climate change also takes a continuous toll on my mental and emotional health. Knowing that I face a lifetime of climate crises and natural tragedies makes it difficult to focus at school or enjoy my last year of high school.
Many citizens try to protect Montana’s natural beauty by exercising their democratic right to vote. However, because I am 16, I can’t vote. People my age are uniquely vulnerable to climate impacts while at the same time being politically powerless. So we are relying on the court — the “final guardian and protector” of our Constitutional rights — to protect the rights we have already been given.
On March 13, I joined 15 other young people from across Montana in a lawsuit against the State of Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock and various governmental departments over their contributions to the climate crisis and the degradation of Montana’s environment. We are asking the court to declare that the defendants’ actions to promote fossil fuels violate our constitutional rights, and to order the defendants to create and execute a plan to protect our environment and prevent further violations of our constitutional rights. We are represented by lawyers at Our Children’s Trust, the Western Environmental Law Center, and McGarvey Law.
Just as those who came before us preserved this place, it is our job to preserve it for those who come after us. Please help me protect Montana’s environment for my generation and those that follow by supporting our case. You can learn how at www.ourchildrenstrust.org/get-involved.
Grace Gibson-Snyder, 16, is a plaintiff in Held v. State of Montana. She is a high school senior and resides in Missoula County.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!