Young Montanans sue over climate crisis

Climate impacts in Montana include extreme weather, intense wildfires, drought, and adverse health impacts. For me, most harmful is smoke. The hot, dry summers create the perfect environment for one lightning strike to start a raging wildfire. A blanket of smoke drops into the Missoula valley, making the mountains invisible from my house, seven blocks away. My soccer practices and fitness tests are thwarted by the smog that fills our lungs and makes running impossible. During my sophomore season most of our preseason practices were held indoors in a gym. The players with asthma couldn’t play at all.

Climate change also takes a continuous toll on my mental and emotional health. Knowing that I face a lifetime of climate crises and natural tragedies makes it difficult to focus at school or enjoy my last year of high school.

Many citizens try to protect Montana’s natural beauty by exercising their democratic right to vote. However, because I am 16, I can’t vote. People my age are uniquely vulnerable to climate impacts while at the same time being politically powerless. So we are relying on the court — the “final guardian and protector” of our Constitutional rights — to protect the rights we have already been given.