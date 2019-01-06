Roger Otstot, Billings, is an Air Force veteran and retired economist who enjoys hiking and backpacking on public lands. Pat Tucker, Hamilton, is an Army veteran and wildlife biologist. She backpacks, hikes and skis on public lands. Ben Thomas, Bozeman, is a 22-year Air Force veteran and small-business consultant who advocates locally and nationally for conservation and open-space initiatives. Doug Okland, Missoula, is a retired Marine who hunts, fishes, hikes and camps on public land.