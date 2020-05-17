Deadlines for primary election letters

I brace for it every election season, and yet every time I am surprised anew by the sharp uptick in letters to the editor and guest commentary on the candidates and ballot issues in the weeks preceding Election Day. Missoula truly is an especially engaged and politically active community.
If only there were room to print every letter. Fortunately, there’s unlimited space on the Missoulian’s website, and I strong urge readers to check the Opinion tab regularly, as new commentary is posted throughout the day, every day. That’s missoulian.com/opinion.
Some writers clearly spend a lot of time and effort crafting their arguments, and in order to ensure that we’re able to publish as many of these carefully written submissions as possible, the Missoulian will stop accepting new election-related letters ahead of the primary.
Please take note of the following important deadlines:
- Friday, May 22, is the last day to submit a letter for possible print publication. Will your letter definitely appear in print? Unfortunately, no – but if you send it by this date, it stands a chance.
- Friday, May 29, is the last day to submit a letter for publication on the Missoulian’s website before the June 2 primary.
Letters can be emailed to oped@missoulian.com, dropped off at the slot at our building at 500 S. Higgins Ave., or sent by regular mail to P.O. Box 8029, Missoula MT 59807.
And call me at 523-5215 or send an email to oped@missoulian.com if you have any questions.
- Tyler Christensen, Missoulian Opinion editor
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!