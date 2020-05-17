Deadlines for primary election letters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I brace for it every election season, and yet every time I am surprised anew by the sharp uptick in letters to the editor and guest commentary on the candidates and ballot issues in the weeks preceding Election Day. Missoula truly is an especially engaged and politically active community.

If only there were room to print every letter. Fortunately, there’s unlimited space on the Missoulian’s website, and I strong urge readers to check the Opinion tab regularly, as new commentary is posted throughout the day, every day. That’s missoulian.com/opinion.

Some writers clearly spend a lot of time and effort crafting their arguments, and in order to ensure that we’re able to publish as many of these carefully written submissions as possible, the Missoulian will stop accepting new election-related letters ahead of the primary.

Please take note of the following important deadlines:

Friday, May 22, is the last day to submit a letter for possible print publication. Will your letter definitely appear in print? Unfortunately, no – but if you send it by this date, it stands a chance.

Friday, May 29, is the last day to submit a letter for publication on the Missoulian’s website before the June 2 primary.