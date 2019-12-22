To the driver who chose to endanger people at the impeachment rally Dec. 17: Your childish and reckless actions could have led to very serious consequences. I hope you have had time to reflect and that your conscience is bothering you.
I was one of the people involved in this incident. In my case, you only brushed my left hip with the left front fender and narrowly missed running over my foot. Other people, two I saw, were actually bumped by your vehicle.
Exiting that parking lot, you had ample time to stop, honk or roll down your window to offer a verbal warning. None of these happened; instead, you chose to continue driving. This Cruella de Vil driving tactic was rash, reckless and potentially dangerous.
All the other people at this rally, on both sides of the issue, were well behaved. I heard some snarky comments from both sides, but everyone but you kept their actions, and most of their words, civil. Public discourse and civil demonstrations have historic relevance in our nation’s politics.
You have free articles remaining.
To the other Trump supporters who attended the rally: You deserved to be there. Thanks for your activism. To Cruella: Shame on you.
Gary Brooks,
Missoula