Editorial: Safe spaces elusive for LGBTQ youth

A supportive box of huckleberries to the student founders of the Gay-Straight Alliance club in the Florence-Carlton school district.
Kids who identify as LGBTQ need safe spaces to discuss the very real societal pressures, threats and bullying that they face every day. Unfortunately, many feel they can’t talk about those issues with their parents. If anything, the vociferous and largely negative public reaction — including people threatening to show up with guns at school board meetings — illustrates the point.
After hours of testimony spanning three public meetings, the school board has tabled — for now — a proposed policy requiring parental permission slips to participate in such clubs. Let us hope that cooler heads prevail moving forward.
Intensely revelatory chokecherries to the legacy of indigenous boarding schools in the United States and Canada, which forced hundreds of thousands of Native American children from their families and communities over the course of 150 years to assimilate them into white society.
The heartbreak and loss endured by those families, and the physical and sexual abuse suffered by the children, was unimaginable. We applaud this week’s announcement by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that the federal government will finally investigate its past oversight of those boarding schools.
The issue finally exploded into the public consciousness, after decades of sweeping this history under the rug, when the remains of 215 children — some as young as 3 years old — were discovered last month at what was once Canada’s largest indigenous residential school near Kamloops, British Columbia, according to the Associated Press.
More than 600 more unmarked graves were found this week at the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.
We agree with Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations in Saskatchewan, who described the schools as “a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nations.”
It’s time to fully examine this dreadfully sad chapter of our history.
Therapeutic huckleberries to Daniel Britt, the Nevada high school quarterback who suffered a catastrophic football injury that essentially “broke his face.”
Britt not only recovered, but moved up from the fourth string to win the starting job at Liberty High School in Henderson (a Las Vegas suburb) and knock off perennial private school powerhouse Bishop Gorman for the state championship.
He has won a full-ride scholarship to play for the Griz starting this fall. His experience dealing with and overcoming adversity should serve him well at the college level. He certainly has already learned how to compete.
Clueless chokecherries to the people who started a recent fire in Ravalli County with a Chinese paper lantern.
“Those are fire starters,” said Ravalli County Fire Warden Brad Mohn. “People light them. They take off and no one has any idea where they are going. They can travel quite a ways.”
It’s a bad omen, with temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees next week. Fire crews have already had to deal with many human-caused fires this season across Western Montana.
Mohn plans to meet with the Ravalli County commission on Monday to discuss open burning and the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
“I just want to stress to people that it’s drying out already and extra care is needed,” Mohn said. “We haven’t had a bad fire year for a few summers. I think it might catch up with us.”
Appreciative huckleberries to the good folks at the Montana Department of Transportation, who added white concrete stain this week to the renovated Beartracks Bridge so that our furry friends won’t burn their paws crossing it.
The bridge's walking and biking deck is made of a type of polymer that can reach extreme temperatures in the summer sun. A civil engineer found the surface of the path to be as high as 147 degrees recently, a temperature that could burn both human and animal feet.
“We decided to paint it to see if we could get some relief for paws and the shoeless," said Matt Straub, an MDOT engineering project manager.
Celebratory huckleberries are in order for the Montana Senior Olympics, which is returning to Missoula this year after being canceled in 2020.
Events are scheduled Sept. 9-11. The return of the competition for people 50 years and older is another step toward normalcy from the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a great way for seniors to get back out and do what they love and be socially and physically active,” said Anna Bruning, the adult programs coordinator at Missoula Parks & Recreation.
More than 100 people have registered since the start of June, and the goal is to get between 300-500, according to Trey Magnuson, a special events coordinator for Parks & Rec. They’re coming from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. So far, there aren’t any Canadian participants, because the border remains closed.
Curious huckleberries to a new local phenomenon called bubble (or boba) tea.
Head to a stand at the back of the Farmer's Market on Saturday morning or drive through the Hip Strip on a weekend evening and there will likely be a long line for the concoction, which features balls of rolled tapioca in the bottom.
People of all ages have lined up to get it, and returning customers have brought their parents to come try it, said co-owner Morgan Plasmier of Thirst Tea, one of the local businesses offering the drink.
"I always joke if we would've had this when we were in high school, it would have been so cool," Plasmier said.
