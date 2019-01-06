The 2019 legislative session kicks off this week, dare we say, on a promising note.
Unlike in previous sessions, most recently and disastrously the regular and special sessions of 2017, Montana’s legislative and executive branches are approaching the biennial budget for 2021 from the same starting point — or close enough. The fiscal projections on which all budgeting hopes are based are much closer to alignment, with predicted revenue growth of about 3 percent projected for the first budget year and about 4 percent for the second.
Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock’s proposed budget would slightly increase state spending to a total $10.3 billion in state and federal dollars; it also includes about $100 million in new tax increases. The majority Republican Legislature has successfully opposed similar increases in the past, and at least one prominent GOP legislator has said there’s been no new appetite for tax increases.
With those realities in mind, here are three items for the 2019 Legislature’s to-do list:
***
Maintain Montana’s Medicaid Expansion program
Montana’s expansion program was only narrowly passed by the 2015 Legislature, which also set a sunset date of June 30, 2019. A ballot initiative that would have made the program permanent and raised tobacco taxes to help fund it was defeated by voters last November. Now, legislators are tasked with deciding whether the program survives, and in what condition.
It should be a relatively easy job to simply maintain what’s already proven to be working well. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 95,000 adults are enrolled in Medicaid Expansion, more than 11,000 of them in Missoula County. Nearly 800 of those Missoula County enrollees have received breast cancer screenings, resulting in 12 breast cancer diagnoses. Nearly 600 enrollees in Missoula received colon cancer screenings, averting an estimated 220 possible colon cancer diagnoses. The list continues for hypertension, diabetes, mental illness and addiction.
The benefits of Medicaid Expansion are significant and lasting. The uninsured rate has plummeted from 20 percent to just 7 percent. The economy has seen a boost of some $500 million, with more than 5,000 new jobs in health care and related industries supported by Medicaid expansion.
The state’s larger return on investment is obvious. In terms of taxpayer dollars, if Medicaid expansion continues as-is, it is projected to cost the state $57.4 million in fiscal year 2020. Meanwhile, Montana will also see a savings of more than $28 million though the program.
To qualify, enrollees must make less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level ($12,140 for an individual, $25,100 for a family of four) and must pay 2 percent of even this meager income in premiums. Yet several Republican legislators have expressed concerns about the costs of the program and the possibility that some Montanans may be taking unfair advantage of the system. Some lawmakers would like to add additional job requirements to qualify for enrollment, or perhaps drug testing.
Many states require some level of drug testing in order to qualify for certain public benefits, and virtually all have demonstrated that the costs of administering and enforcing such requirements greatly exceeds any potential savings.
Montana’s legislators must ensure that any additional burdens placed on enrollees are made with scalpel precision to ensure they are not too onerous for them, nor too expensive for the state. Above all, they must make sure Medicaid Expansion in Montana is fully funded so that every resident can get the health care they need.
***
Restore cuts made to DPHHS
Fearing steep drops in revenue, Montana made deep cuts to its largest agency, DPHHS, then partially restored the missing money as higher revenues came in. The state initially cut a total of $76 million across state agencies, with DPHHS weathering a blow of $49 million in the special session. Later, the state was able to restore $30.5 million to DPHHS, leaving a smaller but nonetheless still painful gap.
The pain was borne primarily by the state’s most vulnerable, who saw services slashed as their providers curtailed operators or, in some particular poignant cases, shut down entirely. Meanwhile, the state was sued over its cuts to Medicaid rates.
The damage already done by these cuts will have long-lasting repercussions. Montana’s legislators must do their utmost to mitigate the impacts by restoring provider rates and fully funding DPHHS.
Bullock’s proposed budget includes an increase in provider rates of less than 1 percent in 2020 and less than 2 percent in 2021. It would also dedicate about $25 million toward handling foster care cases, which have risen sharply in recent years, from about 1,500 in 2008 to nearly 4,000 at the end of 2018, and move 18 full-time positions from the Developmental Services Division to the Child and Family Services Division to help with child protective services.
***
Leave a large enough surplus to cover emergencies
The Legislature is obligated by law to balance the budget, but ideally, would provide for a large enough financial cushion to handle any unforeseen expenses — such as the ever-rising and somewhat unpredictable costs of fighting wildfires.
In a recent editorial board meeting with the Missoulian, Bullock said he would be comfortable with a rainy day fund of $300 million, and his budget proposal would leave a surplus of $303 million.
But his proposal also includes spending likely to be whittled down, if not resisted outright, by the Republican majority, ranging from such small expenditures as $8 million over the biennium for the state’s STARS preschool program to $294 million in cash and bonding for infrastructure. In fact, Republican legislators will be looking for places to make tax cuts and reduce state spending.
Montana’s government leaders have a short but critical list of common goals. Whether they remain in agreement by the end of the session remains to be seen, but Montanans are counting on them to stay focused on the big picture and come to agreement on the most critical issues before they start picking over the smaller stuff.