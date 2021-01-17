A right to protest, a responsibility to keep the peace

Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued warnings in all 50 states to prepare for armed protests leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week that they have a plan in place to “ensure a state of preparedness.”

“We fully support the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Constitution of the State of Montana, that includes the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully assemble," the Police Department's press release stated. "However, we do not support violence and will enforce the law."

Missoula has a long legacy of fightin’ words and peaceful protests, from Jeanette Rankin’s staunch refusal to endorse any war to this summer’s Black Lives Matter rallies for justice reform. But Missoula also has been caught by surprise by sudden outbreaks of violence, such as the riots sparked during a visit from the Hells Angels in 2000. Ironically, those riots were set off in part by people protesting the presence of large numbers of police, who were there in the first place to maintain law and order.

Thankfully, law enforcement agents in Missoula have not yet heard about any imminent plans to cause harm, and they ask anyone with information about potential violence to contact law enforcement immediately.