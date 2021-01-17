A right to protest, a responsibility to keep the peace

Tensions are bound to be high this week as the nation officially transitions from one presidential administration to the next. In Montana, law enforcement agencies are preparing for armed protests and counter-protests at the state capital and at local seats of government, including in Missoula.
It is of the utmost importance that all Montanans show extra consideration and respect for the First Amendment rights of everyone, regardless of their beliefs, to peaceably assemble. Bring your signs, bring your best debate skills, but leave the weapons at home. And remember that petty antics like trying to drown out others with obnoxiously loud sounds, or fogging groups with car exhaust while speeding by, only make your side look childish and mean.
It’s true that Montanans enjoy strong Second Amendment rights, and that there are many places in this great state where firearms may be lawfully carried. However, these rights rest on the ability of gun owners to exercise good judgment.
Last week Gary Marbut, a Missoula resident, president of the Montana Shooting Sports Association and author of “Gun Laws of Montana,” warned those on the MSSA email list of the potential of “provocateur efforts to create false flag incidents to demonize gun owners” at armed rallies in Helena. Further, he explained, such gatherings could be “counterproductive to the political gains we expect to make this legislative session.”
“What I do know for sure is that any such demonstrations are not encouraged or supported by the Montana Shooting Sports Association, the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms,” Marbut wrote. “None of the major gun rights groups are advocating such demonstrations.”
The presence of weapons at a protest or counter-protest is intimidating to some, in the best case. In the worst, they may be the cause of a deadly accident or confrontation. It’s best to leave them in the capable hands of the professional police officers who are planning to be present at this week’s protests.
Such expressions of free speech have become expected in this age of deep political division. When President Trump took office, thousands took to the streets in Montana in protest. Before then, it was President Obama’s election and re-election that had thousands of Montanans joining tea party demonstrations.
As heated as those gatherings could sometimes get, there is an entirely new level of apprehension following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., as U.S. senators prepared to cast their votes to verify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The break-in, vandalism and, most tragically, loss of lives in the People’s House was absolutely unprecedented.
Now, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued warnings in all 50 states to prepare for armed protests leading up to Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The Missoula Police Department and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office confirmed last week that they have a plan in place to “ensure a state of preparedness.”
“We fully support the Constitution of the United States, as well as the Constitution of the State of Montana, that includes the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully assemble," the Police Department's press release stated. "However, we do not support violence and will enforce the law."
Missoula has a long legacy of fightin’ words and peaceful protests, from Jeanette Rankin’s staunch refusal to endorse any war to this summer’s Black Lives Matter rallies for justice reform. But Missoula also has been caught by surprise by sudden outbreaks of violence, such as the riots sparked during a visit from the Hells Angels in 2000. Ironically, those riots were set off in part by people protesting the presence of large numbers of police, who were there in the first place to maintain law and order.
Thankfully, law enforcement agents in Missoula have not yet heard about any imminent plans to cause harm, and they ask anyone with information about potential violence to contact law enforcement immediately.
"We are seeing nothing credible to suggest that anything abhorrent will happen in Missoula, but we will be prepared for that," Mayor John Engen said during a City Council meeting Monday.
We can all do our part this week to help ratchet down the rhetoric, demonstrate positive civic involvement to our children, and ensure the simmering anger that has caused so much grief in our country does not boil over in Missoula.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.