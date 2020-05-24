A time for shared sacrifices

Yet Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the busy summer tourism season. It’s a time for neighborhood barbecues and campouts with friends, browsing through crowded farmers markets and meeting up at even more crowded restaurants. Even though many events have been canceled, there will still be ample temptation for people to throw caution to the wind.

At about the same time, the risk of potential exposure will also be increasing. Starting June 1, Montana will move into Phase 2 of its coronavirus response. No longer will out-of-state visitors have to self-quarantine for 14 days before mingling with others. Groups of up to 50 will be allowed, and restaurants, breweries and other businesses will be able to increase their capacity at any one time to 75% of the usual number.

This is only possible now because Montana has taken the recommended steps to prevent the spread of the virus — and it is working. Our state, in fact, is a shining example for the rest of the nation in how to handle pandemics and safeguard public health.