A time for shared sacrifices

Now comes the hard part.
As difficult as the past few weeks have been, the next few promise to be even more challenging. As official regulations designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus gradually relax, it’s of the utmost importance that each of us exercise extra consideration, caution — and a little more kindness wouldn’t hurt, either.
It’s been disappointing to hear reports of people shouting from moving cars at pedestrians wearing face coverings, or admonishing those taking sensible health precautions to “Stop letting fear rule your life!” It’s even more discouraging to see people taking no precautions whatsoever, or even gathering in groups, wearing face masks or not, to protest state and county restrictions.
We certainly support the right to gather and protest, but we fear that those who do so without proper spacing or face masks are exposing themselves and their communities to health risks and could possibly even prolong the restrictions they are rallying against.
This Memorial Day brings a timely reminder of the weight of our shared responsibility. As we remember those who fought and died for our country, we could also think about what actions we might take, right here and right now, to honor their sacrifice by helping to defend our fellow Americans against the onslaught of an invisible enemy. Temporarily abstaining from gathering in large groups, or taking an extra few minutes to wipe down your grocery cart with sanitizer, are small but effective ways to keep the larger community healthy — and even save lives.
Yet Memorial Day weekend traditionally kicks off the busy summer tourism season. It’s a time for neighborhood barbecues and campouts with friends, browsing through crowded farmers markets and meeting up at even more crowded restaurants. Even though many events have been canceled, there will still be ample temptation for people to throw caution to the wind.
At about the same time, the risk of potential exposure will also be increasing. Starting June 1, Montana will move into Phase 2 of its coronavirus response. No longer will out-of-state visitors have to self-quarantine for 14 days before mingling with others. Groups of up to 50 will be allowed, and restaurants, breweries and other businesses will be able to increase their capacity at any one time to 75% of the usual number.
This is only possible now because Montana has taken the recommended steps to prevent the spread of the virus — and it is working. Our state, in fact, is a shining example for the rest of the nation in how to handle pandemics and safeguard public health.
At last count, more than 30,500 people in Montana have been tested. The state had fewer than 480 confirmed cases in all, and 440 of those have recovered. Sadly, 16 people have died of COVID-19, and each of those deaths is an irreversible loss. However, the death toll would certainly have been much higher had Gov. Steve Bullock not declared a state of emergency on March 12, the day before the first cases were confirmed in the state. Shortly after that, on March 15, he issued an order closing all public schools temporarily.
Eventually, schools were given the option to decide individually whether to reopen. It was a tremendous relief when Missoula County Public Schools trustees heeded the well-considered advice of Superintendent Rob Watson and voted to remain closed for the remainder of the school year. They made this decision in recognition of the fact that protecting the health of students, teachers and their families is paramount. And while transitioning to online learning has certainly not been easy, Missoula’s educators and students alike have proven to be creative and adaptable.
The same can be said for local businesses and entrepreneurs who have found ways to adhere to Missoula City-County Health Department guidelines while still serving their customers, even in a limited capacity. Some switched gears entirely and began making hand sanitizer or face masks instead of their usual products.
But some businesses, from bowling alleys to hair salons, had to simply shut down. Many people have lost their jobs. Over the past nine weeks, the Montana Department of Labor and industry has issued more than $327 million in unemployment insurance benefits to Montanans, issuing more than 50,000 payments each week.
However, Montana’s unemployment crisis compares relatively favorably to most other states. One study concluded that Montana is the fourth-least affected by unemployment claims, with Maine, Vermont and Rhode Island the only other states being affected less. In contrast, Florida and Georgia have seen the biggest increases in unemployment claims. Not coincidentally, both of those states have among the highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.
It would be a shame if all of this sacrifice Montana has made were to be undone by a few defiant residents or careless visitors.
Ravalli County might be taken as a warning sign. Last week, in the span of just two days, the county reported seven new COVID-19 cases, a “cluster outbreak” believed to be linked to one man’s travel outside the country. It made for the single biggest day-to-day increase in cases in Montana since late April, and more tests are pending.
Additional outbreaks in other Montana counties, large or small, are a very real possibility — but one we can guard against and minimize by practicing good public health hygiene and gently encouraging our loved one to do the same.
This pandemic will undoubtedly put Missoula’s exemplary spirit of community, of which we are justly proud, to the test. Let’s pass with flying colors. Our shared reward will be a healthier, happier Missoula.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
