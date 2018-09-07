Easily accessible huckleberries to the extensive construction work performed on Missoula’s sidewalks to make them more accessible to people with disabilities. Some 200 curb ramps have been improved on Higgins, Gerald, Stephens, Orange, Fifth and Sixth streets since April, bringing them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and making them user-friendly for folks who use wheelchairs or other aids to help them get around town. While it may be a pain to navigate around construction as it’s underway, Missoulians can expect traffic to be smoother than ever once these projects are completed.
Chokecherry tears for the shockingly high numbers of missing and murdered Indigenous women, and a second gush of chokecherries to the poor tracking system that means even these high numbers are likely under-reported. According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, Native American women accounted for 633 open missing person cases at the end of 2017. However, these numbers are based on a voluntary reporting system that some tribes weren’t able to access it until 2015, when the U.S. Justice Department launched its Tribal Access Program.
A soothing huckleberry pedicure for the Ninemile neighborhood’s Dave Murray, who spent last Labor Day completing the Continental Divide Trail — barefoot. “It took three seasons, but I got ‘er done,” Murray told the Missoulian on Tuesday after returning home from the final leg of the 3,000-mile journey. “I’ve definitely got callused feet now.” Of course, even hikers who make the trek fully booted leave the trail with their share of blisters, bruises and callouses. Murray, who suffered a cut on his foot from a sharp rock and possibly two broken toes, might be the first person to traverse the entire trail, which stretches from Canada to Mexico, without so much as a sock to protect his feet.
A big net of chokecherries to the confirmed report of a rabid bat in the Rattlesnake neighborhood. The Missoula City-County Health Department has fielded only about 10 reports of potentially rabid bats so far this year, with less than half of those cases confirmed. But after Missoula County was placed under a rabies quarantine in 2015 after a woman was bitten by an infected skunk that had most likely been bitten by an infected bat, it’s best not to take any chances. Be watchful for bats, especially at night, and if you suspect a rabid animal, call 406-541-7387.
Huckleberries to go for the new electric buses at the University of Montana that are helping to save money and improve Missoula’s air quality. The Associated Students of the University of Montana Office of Transportation recently announced it is getting a $1.5 million Federal Transit Administration award to purchase three new electric buses, which are battery-operated and produce no emissions. Additionally, they cost only 21 cents a mile to maintain – compared to more than $1 per mile for the old diesel buses. The office maintains a fleet of nine vehicles, including two electric buses, supported by a $38 fee paid by students each semester, and provides rides to some 400,000 passengers a year.