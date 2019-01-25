A growing tower of huckleberries to Missoula International Airport for setting a new passenger record for the fifth year in a row. Clocking nearly 850,000 passengers last year, the airport saw an increase from 2017 of nearly 10 percent, even as it underwent significant construction projects and expanded air service. Cris Jensen, the airport’s director, noted that “with the addition of American Airlines, we have seen increased competition in our market place which has brought lower airfares for our customers.” And that's likely to lead to even higher passenger numbers this year.
Locked down chokecherries to the recent spate of local school closures prompted by various threats. Last week, Sentinel High School was locked down briefly after a group of students found a loaded magazine for a handgun and turned it in to administrators, who released students from school while police and staff searched the grounds. No firearm was located, and school resumed as normal the next day.
Then, Frenchtown School District officials learned of a student making a verbal threat that led them to cancel school last Friday in order to give county law enforcement ample time to investigate. School resumed again this week.
And this past Monday, two Ravalli County schools went into lockdown, as well. The Florence-Carlton School District was under a modified lockdown for less than two hours, and a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly posting threatening material on social media. At Lone Rock Middle School, a threatening note found in a locker led to a 20-minute lockdown until the note was determined to be a hoax.
In every case, students were instrumental in reporting possible dangers to parents and school authorities — so heaps of huckleberries to them!
A satisfying helping of huckleberries to the Montana Highway Patrol, which learned in its recent public opinion survey that most respondents are satisfied with officers’ performance. Conducted during the 2018 summer travel season, the survey was conducted by a third-party consulting firm and received 843 responses, more than 86 percent of which reported fair treatment by, and strong trust in, the Montana Highway Patrol.
Locked up chokecherries to Montana State Prison, which has seen 16 of its officers disciplined for alleged misconduct over the past six years. The allegations against these individuals — which include felony convictions, lying to supervisors and sexual misconduct — led the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council to decertify nine of them in 2018 alone, putting an end to their employment as correctional officers.
Fewer out-of-state visitors but increased tourism spending? Huckleberries to that trend, reported by the Institute for Tourism and Economic Research at the University of Montana from its latest annual survey. Preliminary numbers show that the number of nonresident visitors decreased just slightly, about 2 percent, from 2017 to 2018 – while spending jumped by 10 percent. All told, last year more than 12 million visitors spent nearly $3.7 billion in Montana.