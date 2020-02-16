An easy way to do something big about climate change

It’s easier than remembering to bring reusable bags to the grocery store.

Less time-consuming than spending an hour outside protesting fossil fuels.

And a heck of a lot less expensive than installing solar panels. In fact, it’s free.

But when it comes to combating climate change, it may be the most meaningful thing Montanans can do to make a difference this year. The Montana Climate Solutions Council has released a relatively concise, easily digestible plan aimed at guiding the state’s strategy into the foreseeable future, and it’s time for the public to weigh in.

So we all should set aside some time between now and the end of March, when the public comment period will close, to peruse the 37-page document and offer some constructive feedback. It is abundantly evident that the global climate is changing, and that this change affects all of us in Montana. The decisions we make now, together as a state, will determine how well we weather the rising challenges.