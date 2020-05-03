Arts play key role in Missoula's economic survival

Similarly, many Missoulians gathered in a different sense to participate in the ever-evolving and ever-popular First Friday last week. The event, held in the evening on the first Friday of every month, is aimed at sharing art with the community and connecting artists with customers, but it has long been an opportunity socialize as well, with coffee shops and retail stores joining in to participate. This past Friday’s virtual art walk certainly met that mission, with a virtual gallery talk at the Missoula Art Museum among the many featured events.

Of course, online offerings can't begin to make up for all the revenue lost from live events. At the moment, however, they are the best way to keep venues afloat and prevent struggling artists from completely going under.

The key to keeping our arts and culture cornerstone strong in the middle of widespread economic hardship is mutual support. Local arts organizations are working hard to support Missoula’s artists, and make it easy and enjoyable for the public to continue to safely access cultural offerings and participate in community events remotely. And Missoulians are flocking to these virtual gatherings and demonstrating their devotion by continuing to buy artwork, tickets and gift certificates, and making donations to their favorite arts-supporting nonprofits.