Arts play key role in Missoula's economic survival

Missoula’s role as a regional arts hub is one of the foundations of its identity — and economy. But what happens when concert venues can’t welcome crowds of music lovers? When theaters must keep their seats empty? When art galleries can no longer host traditional community events?
The show must go online.
Missoula’s artists, musicians and supporting nonprofit organizations, already esteemed for their creativity, are leading the charge in finding new ways to serve audiences that used to gather in person. They are proving that it pays to be adaptable, and the success of their efforts will help determine just how well Missoula weathers the unprecedented financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Unemployment is at record highs, and with summer sports and tourism stalled, restaurant workers, guides, local farmers and small businesses throughout western Montana are bracing for a difficult year ahead. Meanwhile, Missoula’s purveyors of arts of all kinds are flexing their creative muscle and finding innovative ways to entertain home-bound consumers, keeping money circulating locally while expanding their reach virtually.
The world-renowned, Missoula-based International Wildlife Film Festival is one great example. With steady support from a lengthy list of local sponsors, the organization promoted a weeklong virtual festival that wowed viewers around the world. These audiences weren’t able to stroll through downtown and buy an ice cream cone or a craft beer on their way to the Roxy, but in a sense, they were still virtual visitors to Missoula.
Similarly, many Missoulians gathered in a different sense to participate in the ever-evolving and ever-popular First Friday last week. The event, held in the evening on the first Friday of every month, is aimed at sharing art with the community and connecting artists with customers, but it has long been an opportunity socialize as well, with coffee shops and retail stores joining in to participate. This past Friday’s virtual art walk certainly met that mission, with a virtual gallery talk at the Missoula Art Museum among the many featured events.
Of course, online offerings can't begin to make up for all the revenue lost from live events. At the moment, however, they are the best way to keep venues afloat and prevent struggling artists from completely going under.
The key to keeping our arts and culture cornerstone strong in the middle of widespread economic hardship is mutual support. Local arts organizations are working hard to support Missoula’s artists, and make it easy and enjoyable for the public to continue to safely access cultural offerings and participate in community events remotely. And Missoulians are flocking to these virtual gatherings and demonstrating their devotion by continuing to buy artwork, tickets and gift certificates, and making donations to their favorite arts-supporting nonprofits.
According to the most recent study, nonprofit arts organizations in Missoula make up a $54 million industry. Yet even though they plays a crucial role in the local economy, art galleries and historic museums are not considered by official measures to be an essential services.
Fortunately, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, And Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress in March does recognize the importance of nonprofits that provide arts and cultural opportunities to their communities, as well as proide a relatively small amount of financial relief. The $2 trillion aid package included $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, $30 million of which was allocated to the 56 state and regional humanities councils to provide direct aid to arts and cultural institutions.
An organization called Humanities Montana serves as the state’s humanities council and is tasked with distributing funding in the Treasure State. It expects to provide a total of nearly $400,000 to museums, historic sites and other cultural institutions affected by COVID-19 closures. That’s too little spread too thin, but the state’s arts-based nonprofits have proven many times that they can do a lot with limited resources.
Humanities encompass a broad array of offering that run the gamut from literature and philosophy to history and heritage. It can be a struggle for smaller communities to provide the sort of opportunities for cultural enrichment that bigger cities with more resources can offer. But Missoula has long punched above its weight in that regard, boasting a nonprofit arts and culture industry with an economic impact three times the national average for towns of similar size, according to the 2017 “Arts and Economic Prosperity” report. It regularly ranks among the top communities of any size in the nation for its arts vibrancy, and in fact is the only city in Montana named a Top 40 Arts-Vibrant Community by SMU DataArts, the National Center for Arts Research, in its annual report.
Humanities Montana began accepting grants this past Friday, and is planning to start announcing awards within two weeks of application. The money can be used to cover general operating costs including salaries, rent and utilities, as well as to cover the costs of providing programs online. That includes historical societies, libraries and nonprofits with a humanities focus. Visit the Humanities Montana website (www.humanitiesmontana.org)to learn more about the grant requirements and application process.
A little relief money would no doubt be a big help for struggling Missoula nonprofits. An even bigger help, however, is the sustained support of a community strongly rooted in the arts.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
