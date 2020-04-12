Beware of COVID-19 scammers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s nothing short of impressive, the agility with which many entrepreneurs have adapted to the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. In Missoula, small retailers are making good use of online services and social media to reach customers at home. Restaurants are making use of delivery services and takeout options to continue serving their regulars’ favorite food. Countless companies are finding innovative ways to provide their products and services safely — and remotely.

Unfortunately, another group is also rapidly adapting to the new realities of COVID-19 — scam artists. These feckless folks seek to take advantage of small business owners struggling to pay their employees. They prey on desperate individuals wondering how to make ends meet after losing their jobs or seeing their hours cut back severely. And they remain as notoriously difficult to catch as ever.

Hoping to curtail some of the shameless opportunism that usually appears during times of public crisis, the state of Montana has taken some important steps. Montanans can help make these steps successful by being cautious of too-good-too-be true promises and ready to report suspected scams. Most of all, we can help protect ourselves while supporting our local employers by continuing to do as much business as possible with companies that have well-established reputations in the community.