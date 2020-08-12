Big Sky Conference made the right call

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Big Sky Conference made a wrenching decision last week.

With the clock running out, in a very tough situation, it took a time out.

Great call.

The decision not to play football this fall is unprecedented and will not be popular with many. We believe it is courageous and correct.

Officially, the BSC moved its conference games to the spring. Non-conference games had already been canceled. The decision effectively means the FCS playoffs will not occur this year because fewer than 50% of the schools eligible are still scheduled to play football.

There is much that is dispiriting about the decision. It's just not fall in America without football. But the health and safety of students is by far the most important factor, and schools have already had multiple football players test positive.

The decision brings others into the spotlight. What about high school games? What about college classes? Primary and secondary school classes?