Bill Barr's reckoning: A judge calls the attorney general on playing interference for President Trump

Last week, a George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush judge (are we doing that right, Mr. President?) lambasted Attorney General Bill Barr for seeming to play fast and loose with the facts when he released to the public a redacted version of Special Counsel Bob Mueller's report last year.

Responding to a Freedom of Information lawsuit seeking an unredacted version of the report, Judge Reggie Walton refused to accept Department of Justice assurances that it had blacked out chunks of the document for the right reasons — citing "inconsistencies" between Barr's early statements about the report and the contents that later emerged. The AG's "lack of candor" call into question his "credibility and, in turn, the department's" assurances to the court.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

You don't say. Recall that Barr released a four-page memo downplaying Mueller's findings. When the damning, 448-page text finally came out, it was brimming with examples of how Trump had tried to obstruct justice. And plenty of redactions.