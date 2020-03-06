Book clubs helping Missoula Public Library close final fundraising chapter

A huckleberry plot twist to Book Club Challenge participants who are helping to push the Missoula Public Library over its fundraising finish line. The library is just $150,000 away from its $6.25 million capital campaign goal, and just months away from celebrating the opening of a new building with expanded services right next door to the current downtown location. Launched by Friends of the Library President Barbara Theroux and the ingeniously named “The Book Club That Doesn’t Read*” (*they do), the Book Club Challenge encourages bibliophiles to pool their resources to buy a $500 plaque for the new library’s donor wall.

Five jars of chokecherry jam waiting atop a mediator’s table for the elected officials serving on the Montana Public Service Commission who are accusing one other of spying, personal attacks and professional failures. Most recently, Commissioner Randy Pinocci told a right-wing website that a PSC staffer felt intimidated by Commissioner Roger Koopman, and pressured by Commissioner Tony O’Donnell to break laws against campaigning from state offices. A public records request by the Billings Gazette revealed that the same staffer, PSC Communications Director Drew Zinecker, as well as Pinocci and Commission Chair Brad Johnson, have been collecting Koopman’s emails without his knowledge, although Johnson claims he never approved the action and suspects someone used his signature stamp without his consent.