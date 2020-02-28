Bravo to Missoula police for handling of shattered window incident

A secured perimeter lined with huckleberries to the Missoula police for their better-safe-than-sorry response to a recent incident downtown in which a police patrol car’s back window was shattered by suspected gunshot, even as an officer was sitting inside the vehicle. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot at the time the window shattered, causing most of downtown to go into lockdown for several hours. While some took to social media to grumble about the inconvenience and question whether such measures were warranted, Missoula’s police should be commended for keeping the safety of the community their top priority.

They also get a megaphone filled with huckleberries for being so forthright with the results of their investigation thus far: no suspects have been apprehended; no evidence, such as a bullet fragment, has been recovered; and they are considering the possibility that the window shattered due to other causes, such as a manufacturing defect in the glass.

