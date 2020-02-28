Bravo to Missoula police for handling of shattered window incident

A secured perimeter lined with huckleberries to the Missoula police for their better-safe-than-sorry response to a recent incident downtown in which a police patrol car’s back window was shattered by suspected gunshot, even as an officer was sitting inside the vehicle. Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot at the time the window shattered, causing most of downtown to go into lockdown for several hours. While some took to social media to grumble about the inconvenience and question whether such measures were warranted, Missoula’s police should be commended for keeping the safety of the community their top priority.
They also get a megaphone filled with huckleberries for being so forthright with the results of their investigation thus far: no suspects have been apprehended; no evidence, such as a bullet fragment, has been recovered; and they are considering the possibility that the window shattered due to other causes, such as a manufacturing defect in the glass.
Permanently sealed chokecherries to the U.S. Supreme Court for declining to hear a case concerning the public’s right to access documents in the Montana University System. Author Jon Krakauer had requested the educational records of a star quarterback accused, and ultimately acquitted, of rape, in order to find out more about Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian’s role in reversing the student’s expulsion from the University of Montana. However, officials refused to provide the documents, and the Montana Supreme Court upheld their decision to keep the records sealed. The Supreme Court’s disinterest in hearing Krakauer’s appeal leaves the Montana public forever in the dark about actions taken by the state’s highest education official.
Well-preserved huckleberries to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ efforts to maintain a collection of tens of thousands of artifacts unearthed around Libby Dam in the 1970s and ‘80s. Some 24,000 artifacts, currently kept in less-than-ideal conditions in a room at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo, are kept under a shared agreement between the CSKT and the Army Corps, which is in the process of consolidating its other collections nation-wide. However, the Corps has clearly done an inadequate job in helping to provide for the artifacts’ proper preservation, and should release this collection entirely to its rightful owners — the CSKT.
Skewed chokecherries to NorthWestern Energy, which is being accused by a group of energy economists of rigging its 20-year plan to favor gas-fired power plants. Synapse Energy Economics, a third party commissioned by the Montana Public Service Commission, says the utility ignored or downplayed cheaper energy sources in order to support its “foregone conclusion,” and in at least one case, described the outcome of a pricing model without having actually run the numbers.
A huckleberry flavored snow cone to celebrate the 41st annual Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake this Saturday. With temperatures expected to warm over the weekend, organizers are preparing for at least 750 registrants ready to run the 13.1-mile course, whatever the weather. The Snow Joke is hosted by us at the Missoulian and Run Wild Missoula, and sponsored by Bob Ward’s and a long list of community-minded Missoula and Seeley Lake businesses. To learn more, visit mtsnowjoke.com.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.