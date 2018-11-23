A cornucopia overflowing with huckleberries to all our friends and neighbors in western Montana following Thanksgiving Day. As we have in recent years, we dedicate this weekly editorial installment entirely to huckleberries.
First, hundreds of thousands of pounds of huckleberries are due to all those who donated to the annual Can the Cats Canned Food Drive, which raised nearly 405,000 pounds of food this year. The competition between Missoula and Bozeman concluded with a Brawl of the Wild match between the University of Montana Griz and the Montana State University Bobcats which saw the Cats eke out a narrow win over the Griz. Bozeman also scored a win against Missoula in the race to gather donations, raising more than 448,000 pounds of food, but in this contest we can declare both sides winners, having raised a combined total of more than 850,000 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
A second helping of acknowledgement — and huckleberries — is reserved for Salish elder Sophie Moiese, who was recognized with a room in the Missoula County Courthouse named in her honor earlier this week. Moiese, who lived in the Bitterroot Valley until she and other Salish were forced to move north to the Flathead Indian Reservation, died in 1960 at age 96. Naming a room for her provides a small but effective way to keep the memory of an important local cultural leader alive for future generations, and create a link to a history that is too often overlooked.
Heart-shaped huckleberries go to the International Heart Institute at Providence St. Patrick Hospital, which recently completed a $500,000 expansion and even more recently celebrated the successful outcome of a high-risk procedure performed in our region for the first time. Interventional cardiology specialists Dr. Daniel Spoon and Dr. Tod Maddux formalized a program to help patients with a completely blocked artery — called a chronic total occlusion, and then collaborated on a special procedure that fewer than 1,000 other surgeons in the nation have been trained to do.
A healthy dose of huckleberries to the recent announcement that more than $5 million in federal and private funding will be used to help pregnant and postpartum women access treatment for mental illness and substance abuse. The Montana Healthcare Foundation, with Gov. Steve Bullock, announced that the new Perinatal Behavioral Health Initiative will be funded through a $3.2 million federal grant to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, with the foundation pledging an additional $1.2 million in each of the next two years. By 2023, the initiative is expected to support at least one provider working closely with pregnant and postpartum women on behavior health issues in each community with a hospital that delivers babies, and that includes several communities in western Montana.