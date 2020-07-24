Bursting with berries for heroes

Heartfelt huckleberries to the people who rushed to help rescue a bicyclist who was dragged underneath a large SUV for nearly a block in downtown Missoula last Wednesday. More than two dozen people flocked the vehicle, trying to lift it off the cyclist, and then retrieved jacks from their own cars to prop it up. The young woman who was hit was last reported in stable condition, and earlier this week one of her parents wrote a touching letter to the editor, shared widely on social media, expressing gratitude for her many rescuers and telling them, “Your actions represent the best of us … It’s what our world needs.”