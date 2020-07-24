Bursting with berries for heroes

Heartfelt huckleberries to the people who rushed to help rescue a bicyclist who was dragged underneath a large SUV for nearly a block in downtown Missoula last Wednesday. More than two dozen people flocked the vehicle, trying to lift it off the cyclist, and then retrieved jacks from their own cars to prop it up. The young woman who was hit was last reported in stable condition, and earlier this week one of her parents wrote a touching letter to the editor, shared widely on social media, expressing gratitude for her many rescuers and telling them, “Your actions represent the best of us … It’s what our world needs.”
Well-earned huckleberries to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer on the occasion of his official retirement this week. Palmer’s career is remarkable for his repeated heroic actions, including coming to the aid a woman and her family involved in a multi-vehicle crash under harrowing winter conditions on Interstate 90 several years ago. In March 2019, Palmer located the suspect in a reported shooting and was himself shot several times. He has been recovering from his serious injuries slowly but surely, and we wish him even more healing huckleberries in retirement.
Fuzz-covered chokecherries to the early arrival of algae blooms in local waters. The presence of Cladophora was noted in several different spots in the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers already, an ominous sign for small fish and insect populations that depend on cool, clear rivers to thrive — and are facing several more weeks of a hot summer.
Securely housed huckleberries to the Missoula City Council for establishing an Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help tackle Missoula’s persistent affordable housing shortage. The fund will be overseen by a citizen committee that will put together strategies and goals for its future —and help ensure it is held accountable to the community it is meant to serve.
Fully supported huckleberries to Missoula-area veterans, who can celebrate the recent groundbreaking of a new $31 million veterans’ clinic in Missoula by enjoying a round of disc golf organized by the Vet Center, a branch of Veterans Affairs that is partnering with the nonprofit Xsports4vets to offer free activities for veterans. Vet Center outreach program specialist and army veteran Anton Johnson recently told the Missoulian that they welcome suggestions to add to their list of activities, which already includes rock climbing, river boarding and skydiving.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!