Businesses gradually reopen with extra measures to protect public health

A huckleberry -festooned “Welcome Back!” banner to all the western Montana businesses slowly, cautiously resuming normal operations after several weeks of shutdowns and severely curtailed services. We applaud those business leaders who are paying close attention to state and county healthy guidelines and taking extra steps to protect their employees and customers. Moreover, we encourage customers to support these local businesses to the greatest extent they feel comfortable doing so. Now and in the months ahead, that support will be critical to keeping western Montana’s economy afloat.

A lonely chokecherry to the Northside neighborhood’s recent loss of some of its favorite community gathering spots. The Zootown Arts Community Center’s relocation to a prime downtown spot a few months back was an undeniably smart move, and the KettleHouse Brewing Company’s decision to close its Northside taproom this week is entirely understandable. But it doesn’t lessen the sting for a neighborhood that has worked so hard for so long to develop a strong sense of community. And along with other recent announcements by local businesses that they will not be reopening their doors, it’s one of the surest signs that the coronavirus pandemic is going to have long-term effects.