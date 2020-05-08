Businesses gradually reopen with extra measures to protect public health

A huckleberry-festooned “Welcome Back!” banner to all the western Montana businesses slowly, cautiously resuming normal operations after several weeks of shutdowns and severely curtailed services. We applaud those business leaders who are paying close attention to state and county healthy guidelines and taking extra steps to protect their employees and customers. Moreover, we encourage customers to support these local businesses to the greatest extent they feel comfortable doing so. Now and in the months ahead, that support will be critical to keeping western Montana’s economy afloat.
A lonely chokecherry to the Northside neighborhood’s recent loss of some of its favorite community gathering spots. The Zootown Arts Community Center’s relocation to a prime downtown spot a few months back was an undeniably smart move, and the KettleHouse Brewing Company’s decision to close its Northside taproom this week is entirely understandable. But it doesn’t lessen the sting for a neighborhood that has worked so hard for so long to develop a strong sense of community. And along with other recent announcements by local businesses that they will not be reopening their doors, it’s one of the surest signs that the coronavirus pandemic is going to have long-term effects.
An envelope stuffed with huckleberries to all those who participated — and especially for those who voted — in the May 5 special elections this year. Missoula County Public Schools seated unopposed trustee candidates by acclamation this year and so did not need to hold an election, but Missoula County mailed ballots to voters in a smattering of other districts, including for Bonner, Clinton, Frenchtown and Seeley Lake schools, East Missoula rural fire and community council, and Seeley Lake sewer. Preliminary results showed Tuesday’s turnout approaching 25% after almost 10,900 ballots were mailed to registered voters, and just shy of 2,700 were returned. Huckleberry-scented “I voted” stickers to all those voters who filled out and returned their ballots.
A double helping of chokecherries to the mix-up at the Missoula County Elections Office that caused some voters in the Bonner School District to receive two ballots. The first ballot mistakenly asked Bonner School voters to select East Missoula Rural Fire District board members, even though the districts do not overlap. The second ballot corrected the error and included an explanation. Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman immediately owned up to the administrative mistake and said the elections office had notified the school district and candidates, and was working to contact the 17 voters who mailed in the first ballot but not the second.
An early batch of huckleberries to the Missoula City Council for moving their regularly weekly public meetings forward one hour to allow for more public participation. In the past, when taking public comment on particularly contentious issues, council meetings have stretched on for hours — even past midnight. Starting the Monday meetings at 6 p.m. will allow more time for councilors to hear directly from the people who take the time to show up at these hearings, and extending the comment period on high-interest matters by an additional week provides even more opportunity for Missoulians to have their voices heard.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
