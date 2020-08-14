By picking Kamala Harris, Biden launches his general election strategy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let it not be said that Joe Biden won't tolerate a critic in his inner ranks. In picking Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate stuck with a long line of other presidential contenders by ignoring a former rival's attacks in selecting a running mate, but broke with past patterns to make history in picking the first woman of color to be on a major party's ticket.

We'll leave the politics to later in the election cycle, but there are a few things worth noting right off the bat about this selection. First, with Harris by his side, Biden will have a greater ability to lead on issues involving crime and police reform. Harris is, of course, a former prosecutor and state attorney general. Her record involves tough decisions in dealing with tough criminals. If she doesn't run from that record, it could be an asset down the line in striking a balance between law enforcement and protecting civil liberties. She's also not beloved in some circles of her party. So by picking her, Biden could be signaling a general election strategy aimed at more traditional swing voters.